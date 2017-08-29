Is There A Way To Set Up A Tinder Profile Without Having A Facebook Account?

I hardly use Facebook anymore. If anything, it really stresses me out. It's turned into some weird mix of Yelp reviews, Craigslist postings, and unsubstantiated political articles — not the kind of stuff I want to see when I surf the net for some R&R. One day, in an act of pure annoyance, I actually deleted Facebook from my phone. However, being an active dating app user, I don't think I can wipe Facebook from my life for good. Can you use Tinder without Facebook? In order to sign up for all these apps, I probably need Facebook to do it, right?

Unfortunately, yes. There's no simple way around it: You need to have some sort of Facebook account in order to sign up for most dating apps, including Tinder. But it's not that big a deal, because your personal, sexual, and romantic information actually isn't being disclosed to anyone but you — if you're careful.

I've found a way to practically never go on Facebook (yes, I get to avoid all those political posts from my friends' aunts) while still maintaining an active dating life on Tinder. So here is how to keep your Facebook, so you can still have dating apps, without sharing any personal information along the way.

To Do This, You'll Have To Change Your Share Settings

On the upper right hand corner of Facebook, click the small, downward-facing arrow, and go to settings. From settings, on the left-hand margin, you can then go to “applications.”

If you're anything like me, you'll be surprised at how many of your apps are actually synced to Facebook. If anything, it appears like most of them are — Tinder being one of them. You can remove or edit all the apps from this tab. But for now, let's just focus on editing Tinder.

First, you can choose to share the visibility of the Tinder app on Facebook with just yourself — which is recommended, unless you want everyone to know when you've downloaded Tinder or made a match. I'm not exactly sure if that's what happens when you make your dating app habits public, but I'm too afraid to find out. Sorry, I guess there goes my dream of being an investigative journalist.

Next, you can choose what information your Facebook will share, or link, with Tinder. When creating a Tinder profile, it will pull information from your Facebook in order to help fill out some of your information in the Tinder app, and complete the algorithm to find you the best matches. (Oh, you liked the Nickelback fan page on Facebook? So did Johnny, this guy within your selected age rage and radius.) But you can still further specify particular information you might not want shared.

For example, your friends list, work history, birthday, and relationship interests are all things that you can uncheck, should you not want to share them. Also remember, you do not have to link your Instagram if you are worried about privacy there as well.

Unfortunately, we are still living in an age where Mark Zuckerberg rules our lives, and we need Facebook in order to find true love on Tinder. So while you can't quit the website for good quite yet — at least if you're still on dating apps, that is — now you know how to customize your share settings, so your siblings, parents, exes, and bosses don't see how you're swiping.

