People Reveal The “Risks” Of Dating Them And TBH, Everyone Should Figure Theirs Out

The worst part about being a human being is all the flaws that come with it. Maybe you have a nasty temper. Maybe you're low-key super selfish. Maybe you have a tendency to get obsessive over things. (Hi, that's me.) Whichever it is, you're not perfect, and that's completely fine — because the best part about being a human being is that nobody is perfect! And no matter how hard you try to hide your negative qualities from the person you're dating, they will manifest themselves as “flaws” in your relationship, and your partner will become very, very acquainted with them (just like you will become acquainted with theirs).

Men and women on Reddit know this and decided to beat their hypothetical partners to the punch by warning them of the “risks” of dating them. I put “risks” in quotes because, in reality, a so-called risk is just an expression of one's humanness.

Here, 22 people from Reddit reveal what you risk by dating them. It might make you feel just a little bit better about yourself.

You will get tossed aside easily.

I get tired of people way too easily. I'm tired after a month of dating. Maybe I just haven't found the right person. – /u/therefai

You'll have weird, impulsive things done to you.

I'm weird. Like high octane weird. Also, impulsive. So I might put my car keys in your butt when you're walking in front of me to the car. Or maybe I'll stick my dick in your belly button when we are showering. You never know. I never know, honestly. – /u/PM_YOUR_BOOTY_VAG

You'll never get them sober.

I'm going to be high ALL the fucking time – /u/icbint

You'll distrust them easily.

If I get the feeling that she is hiding something from me, I can make a problem worse by distancing myself. Trust erodes rapidly – /u/themadscientwist

You'll get drunken phone calls.

I'll call you at 2 in the morning absolutely sloshed. – /u/TantuG24

You'll never sleep.

I can't sleep in to save my life so don't be surprised if I wake you up at like 8am on a Sunday. – /u/dannysherms

You'll get Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

It seems like my brain turns love on and off so sometimes i will be very loving, other times cold and heartless which will make you an emotional wreck Source: all ex girlfriends – /u/mortenbb

You'll get someone who brings nothing to the table.

I might run out of energy while on a long outing and struggle to contribute. Otherwise, I often beat myself up a lot for things I can't control. – /u/Sarcastic__

You'll always be ugly.

I am a little narcissistic and you will be the ugly one – /u/Barack-YoMama

You'll get a whole new person very quickly.

I have a smartass attitude that people tend to like. Once I'm in a relationship I get all sweet and soft. I have only recently noticed this. People start liking me for my joking playful attitude, but once I'm in a relationship I take it to serious. The fun laughing all the time part of me people fall for just disappears. – /u/UntoldMysteries

You'll get overwhelmed.

I'm best in small doses. – /u/Weaksidewing

You'll have to compete for attention.

I might prefer being with my cat rather than being with you – /u/fudiboom

You'll be bored.

I'm very boring 🙁 – /u/Please_PMyour_nudes

You'll have digestive issues.

A fiery butthole. I like to make a lot of spicy foods. – /u/Lil_Sister

You'll feel smothered.

I'll get codependent and smother you while only trying to give you exactly what you want. – /u/chasingamy99

You'll get completely blindsided by a breakup.

I may just decide one day that I just want to be alone indefinitely. – /u/Zepherus24

You'll be inconvenienced.

You'll have to stop to pet every animal you see forever, pretty much. – /u/amelisha

You will never be fought for.

I will absolutely not fight for you. If we have problems, I will do my best to solve them. I'm always open for talking, and admitting my faults. I recognize I'm not perfect, and even most issues will involve me as the cause. But even though you're worth my effort, you're not worth my dignity. You wanna go? Go. I don't care if you were stressed, or had issues, or just weren't self-confident. If you as much as look at the door, I'll hold it open for you. And I won't feel any regret if I find myself another date that weekend. – /u/codesharp

You won't do anything that costs money.

I'm cheap and frugal with my money and with what I have. – /u/m1nhC

You'll need to do a lot of fixing.

I hate my self and unless you have some experience in fixing broken people then I'm probably not for you! – /u/reubenstringfellow

You'll have to deal with crazy emotions.

I am one of the girl with the "crazy eyes". I can be very emotionaly instable. – /u/YOU_DONT_RUN_MY_LIFE

You'll smell something nasty.

I fart in my sleep…alot – /u/GiftOfGab123

