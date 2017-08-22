This Guy Proved That Solid Memes Are Absolutely The Way To Anyone's Heart

I haven't been on Tinder in a hot minute, and by that, I mean I haven't been on Tinder in at least three years. Well, that is with the exception of the time last year where I literally only used it to mess with random dudes by sending Full House catch phrases their way. Apparently, things have changed a lot since I was on there a while ago. What I mean is, using memes on Tinder has suddenly become ALL the rage — to the point where even just mentioning memes will seal the deal for you.

And one Reddit user who goes by Dankmonseiur69 posted a screenshot in which just the mere mention of sending memes to his match wins her over instantly.

Let me give you a little recap of everything and anything you need to know about their Tinder conversation below.

Dankmonseiur69 started off with “Hey! Wanna exchange numbers and just text memes back in forth until we find each other so funny that we actually decide to hang out?” Trust me. I know. Bold move. But… it WORKED.

His Tinder match responded, “That's the best opening line I've ever heard on Tinder.” Needless to say, all I can think about is the on Tinder part. What are the awesome lines she's been getting not on Tinder?! Were they IRL lines?! Where they lines on other apps?! What were other people saying to her?! I MUST KNOW.

Of course, other Reddit users praised this guy for winning someone over by doing the least amount of work possible, all in the name of memes.

And I am just as proud of you – /u/Feyrir

Looks like memes make dreams people. – /u/Enlight13

Henceforth u will be known as ' The meme prince of charm ' … – /u/Deepthrusting99

Don't let your dreams be memes! Or do… – /u/Connorpellatt

I guess the point is, if you're at a loss for things to say when you're on Tinder, just go with a groovy meme! Everyone loves a good meme, and clearly, THEY WORK.

