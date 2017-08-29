Here's Exactly How To See Who Liked You On Tinder Gold To Get Even More Matches

Maybe it's because I grew up watching Gossip Girl or maybe it's just because I'm kind of a mean person, but I've got to admit, I'm a big fan of anything that makes me feel elite and exclusive. Buying a table to skip the line at a club? YES, PLEASE. Going to a store's invite-only pre-sale event before they let regular peasants in? Absolutely. Now, Tinder is giving us a way to even add a level of exclusivity to our dating apps with Tinder Gold and its new “Likes You” feature. If you're wondering how to see who liked you on Tinder Gold, allow me to explain.

For a small fee, Tinder Gold casts you as a member of Tinder's exclusive member's only club, providing you with all sorts of awesome services. There's the passport service that lets you change your location to wherever you please. There's the rewind service that let's you go back and undo mistaken likes. There's an unlimited amount of regular likes you can give out a day. There are FIVE super likes you can give out a day. There's one monthly boost you have access to. There are more profile controls for you to play around with. But the most exciting new feature of them all? You get to see who's liked you before you liked them.

Now, allow me to explain how freaking easy this whole thing really is.

When you log on to the app, you'll find the normal screen with all your messages and matches that you normally do.

The only difference? This time, you can see all of the people who have already liked you on the top left in front of all your other matches.

Once you've clicked on the people who like you, you'll see this grid.

On the grid, you'll be able to find all of the people who have already liked you. That being said, every person you “like” from this grid here will automatically translate to a match!

On the “Likes You” grid, you can still click on people's profiles to get to know them more.

So, maybe you're not sure about the person just based on pictures alone. Click on them without any commitment to learn more about them! If you like what you see, you can still swipe right. And if not, you know the drill.

Miss swiping the old fashioned way? You can still do that!

But this time, you'll STILL know who already liked you. Just pay attention to whether or not there's a small gold heart next to their name.

All right, now, grab your phone and upgrade your Tinder account! Your love life depends on it!

