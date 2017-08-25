Here's Exactly How To See Who Super Liked You On Tinder

Call me Grandma, because I just found out what being “Super Liked” means. I first thought: I super like margaritas, so is it like that? (Actually, I love margaritas.) Then, I found out that being Super Liked on Tinder is akin to saying “I'm not just swiping right on you. You seem pretty rad.” And if you have received an extra special swipe, you're probably wondering how to see who Super Liked you on Tinder.

Whether you are new to dating or have just taken a breather from the apps of late,Tinder can be confusing. Tinder users are given one Super Like per day (unless they upgrade to Tinder Plus, but paying for dating can feel sad). The super like is like a direct line to your potential boo without all of the tendonitis-inducing swiping.

After I re-downloaded Tinder to see what all the fuss was about, I received my first Super Like notification and immediately felt like Kate Middleton. Total princess status. But as the glow of getting the notification wore off, I was desperate to know who had made me feel so lovely. So next time someone Super Likes you, here's how to see who it is.

Use Your Notifications

The easiest way to find out who Super Liked you on Tinder is to tap the notification that pops up on your phone that tells you about this (hopefully) cute person who super liked you. Yes, Tinder notifications can be embarrassing if they pop up at work, but tapping on them is the easiest way to get directly into your matches.

Once you tap on the notification and enter the app, you need to swipe right through a few matches. Soon enough, a profile with a blue outline and a star should pop up — that's the person who's crushing on you. If you like what you see, swipe right and a message box will pop up for you and your super match to begin chatting.

Just Keep Swiping

For those of you who once had that flame icon pop up in your notifications while you were showing your dad pictures of your new apartment, I completely understand why you muted your Tinder notifications. Also, no one wants to be accidentally blowing up with dating app notifications on an actual, real life date, so there's that, too.

Even if you don't have your notifications on, you can still find out who gave you the Super Like. It might take a few more swipes than had you opened the app via notifications, but Tinder has a pretty good algorithm and they're going to put your special friend near the top of the profiles they show you. Again, be on the lookout for a profile with a blue border and a star icon, because that's your match!

It's pretty obvious to see who Super Liked you. Remember, this is how you're going to appear to anyone you Super Like as well, so exercise discretion when deciding who to make your first choice. Send it to someone that you definitely want to chat with, rather than someone who you are feeling a little more lukewarm about. I think a Super Like is a great power move, and I feel flattered any time I get one.

So there you have it: Super Likes are super awesome, and super easy to identify. Blue is the warmest color, so keep an eye out for those pretty little blue stars while you are mindlessly swiping in line at the grocery store. And if you have never handed out a special like? Give it a try. The worst case is that a stranger feels complimented, and with the state of the world in 2017, that seems like great energy to put out there. Super do it.

Subscribe to Elite Daily's official newsletter, The Edge, for more stories you don't want to miss.