The internet is an unpredictable yet magical place. Sometimes, you stumble upon advertisements for shoes you looked at for five seconds on your Instagram feed. Sometimes, you stumble upon heated political debates on your Twitter timeline. And sometimes, if you're lucky, you stumble upon dating profiles like “Should You Date Nate” that make you wonder if you have officially found the world's biggest troll.

I honestly can't tell if this guy is joking or if he thinks this unnecessarily extensive website is going to land him his dream woman. (Elite Daily has reached out to Nate for comment but did not hear back at the time of publication.) So until we figure out what's actually going on here, let's dive a little deeper.

Nate Rifkin of ShouldYouDateNate.com is a 31-year-old spiritual, 6'4”, self-proclaimed “passionate businessman” from Denver, Colorado. His website provides hundreds of thousands of words that detail everything you need to know about him, from his extreme distaste for partying, pop culture, and basic leisurely activities, to the fact that he is an insufferable workaholic who spends all of his time promoting some weird nutritional supplement, to the fact that he once “made so much money so fast that it literally scared” him. In fact, he's really open about the fact that you are probably wrong for him. And yet, he's making this dating profile anyway? I have no idea, guys.

Here's a three-minute video of Nate introducing himself like he is a pop star about to head out for a meet and greet to promote his latest album. He also says “this is fun” in a way that makes him sound like the least fun human being ever.

Nate is asking for a lot in a woman. According to his website, he wants to date someone who is “intelligent, healthy, happy, ambitious, spiritual,” and has “a good sense of humor.” He prefers that you exercise, are not lazy, are not a liberal, dig spirituality, and only party, drink, or smoke weed “now and then.” (Though, his definition of “now and then” is extremely vague.) Oh, and he also wants you to have “a slender, healthy body, a reasonably slim waist, and a very pretty face.” Of course you do, Nate. Of course you do.

Looks like now is the time to answer the ultimate question: Ladies, should you date Nate???

You should neither date Nate nor breed with him. DateNate https://t.co/iWneiuQsw4 pic.twitter.com/sqbkK6wvHg — Richard Cosgrove (@rcosgrove) August 24, 2017

"Should you date Nate?" The answer is clearly "no." — Mags (@mcnhobbs) August 24, 2017

No you should definitely not date Nate. https://t.co/b7i9Iv5D2n — James Donner (@jamesadonner) August 24, 2017

The answer to this question is NOT ONLY SHOULD YOU NOT DATE NATE, YOU SHOULD GET A DOBERMAN AND KEEP NATE FAR AWAY.https://t.co/nLF6j3XjHs — Hillary Monahan (@HillaryMonahan) August 23, 2017

Yeah, pretty much.

Look, as my mother says, “beauty is in the eye of the beholder,” so maybe you're into men who write long-winded profiles about how boring they are. If you are, go ahead and send him an “exciting message” at the bottom of his website.

Don't forget to include a photo of you looking slender.

