This Couple Got Engaged During The Eclipse & Not Even The Moon Could Block Out Their Love

So, in case you guys missed the 587 million social media posts of all your friends and family staring at the sun in weird-looking glasses, the 2017 solar eclipse took place yesterday. I live in New York City, and to be honest, the view wasn't that awesome. But that surely didn't stop everyone all over the United States from going nuts over it — so much so that Scott Busch and Kendra Kisling got engaged during the eclipse.

Like any self-respecting millennial couple, Scott and Kendra met on Tinder. But unlike most Tinder couples these days, their meet-up resulted in little more than an awkwardly unfruitful “What are we?” talk three months down the line. No, instead, the Idaho couple dated for three years and then went on to have pretty much the most romantic engagement ever yesterday, when Scott proposed to Kendra under the total solar eclipse in Oregon.

The couple was in Redmond, Oregon, visiting family when the proposal took place. After Scott popped the question in front of the hundreds of people gathered at the park, everyone celebrated by cheering them on and congratulating them, according to The Oregonian.

“I was putting my glasses on, and I hear behind me, ‘Kendra, I have a very important question to ask you,'” Kisling told The Oregonian. “And I slowly turn around and saw him on one knee.”

Rest assured, this proposal wasn't a YOLO decision on Scott's part. Apparently, he had been preparing for this romantic proposal for three months. “I asked for permission from her parents, and we figured this would be the perfect time to do it when we had some time off, and the whole family converged here,” Busch said.

“Of course the engagement was wonderful,” Kisling said. “But it being our first solar eclipse, that minute of totality where we were, it was amazing. The view and the darkness and the coldness and the aura that was there, it was spellbinding. It was truly once in a lifetime.”

Would you want to be proposed to during a solar eclipse? Comment your thoughts below! I, personally, wouldn't love a proposal distracting me from such a crazy, once-in-a-lifetime experience. But then again, the proposal did manage to make the experience a little extra awesome. Ugh, I can't decide! Let me know what you think.

