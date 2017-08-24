I recently discovered the song “Tell Me” by Usher, and every single time I listen to it, I feel like I'm falling in love and having a thousands orgasms at once. It is an 8-minute-long, perfect combination of Usher crooning and crescendoing in a way that feels both extremely tender and sexual. If you're looking for dirty songs to have sex to, especially if you're feeling particularly ~romantic~, this song will not disappoint.

When it comes to making a really great sex playlist, you need songs that aren't cheesy (let's please retire “Let's Get It On” by Marvin Gaye) that mimic rhythms you might have in bed, and can easily fade into the background once you start getting really into it with your partner. I asked some of my friends and fellow millennials (anonymously) for the song they'd put on their sex playlist if they had one — or their favorite song on their already-existing sex playlist — and you'll seriously need to write these down because they are GOOD.

“Tell Me” by Usher

“Novacane” by Frank Ocean

“Pink + White” by Frank Ocean

“Do I Wanna Know” by Arctic Monkeys

“Dive In” by Trey Songz

“HiiiJack” by SZA

“Chandelier” (Piano Version) by Sia

“Strange Fruit” by Elijah Blake

“Eyes On Fire” by Blue Foundation

“Whatever You Like” by T.I.

“One Week Of Danger” (Demo Version) by The Virgins

“Ride” by SOMO

“Feel Like Making Love” by Bad Company

“Hold It Against Me” by Britney Spears

“Breathe On Me” by Britney Spears

“Untitled (How Does It Feel)” by D'Angelo

“Night People” by You Me At Six

“You Know I Will” by badXchannels

“Howlin' For You” by The Black Keys

“Bad Blood” by NAO

Now get ready to get down!

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!

Subscribe to Elite Daily's official newsletter, The Edge, for more stories you don't want to miss.