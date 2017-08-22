Being caught having sex is almost a rite of passage as an adult. There are only so many locks on so many doors. Someone will inevitably barge in on a room they didn't know you were in, or knew you were in but just forgot, because humans are flawed and sometimes distracted by their own thoughts. Or maybe you and your partner will take a ~risk~ by having sex in a public space, like the lounge in your dorm building or the bathroom of a bar, and someone catches you, wide-eyed and shocked, and the whole thing becomes one of those funny sex stories you tell at parties.

The people of Reddit know how hilarious it is to get caught having sex, so they've graciously shared their stories with the entire internet. Read along, and try not to wince (even though you will definitely want to).

Amazing punishment.

Her mom walked in on us. Made me change my gf's 2 year old sisters diapers for the next week when i was over in order to not tell my parents. – /u/idkbutitsoundsgood

No longer mama's little boy.

Mom walked in, screamed and closed the door, running away while yelling "I thought she left!" My father could be heard laughing downstairs. – /u/technolomaniacal

He honestly didn't have much of a choice here.

The best story Reddit has about this is the guy who was having sneaky spoon sex with his girl under a blanket when her dad or brother came in and plopped down next to them. So he stayed there, still inside her and flaccid, for the rest of the movie until he left. – /u/cheddarfire

Ew.

17 years old. My girlfriend and I used to forge notes from each other's parents and take absences from school to go bang. If we didn't have anywhere to go we would find somewhere to park. This one time we picked an empty subdivision which was still under construction and parked off on one of these streets that didn't have any houses up yet and no workers. Well we were in the backseat doing our business and I'm laying across the backseat and look up out the window and there's this old guy in a pickup truck right next to my car looking in my windows and grinning. We got the fuck out of there. – /u/CuteDeath

Friends are the biggest cockblocks.

My drunk friend was having an emotional breakdown. He told me how much I meant to him and started bawling his eyes out. Then he came over to give me a hug. My boyfriend at the time, who still had his hand down my pants, was not amused. – /u/NeonHalloween

This guy's porn fantasy did not come true.

Decided to break-in my ex-gfs new dorm bed on move in day. She said her room mate wouldnt be back for a while. I was on top when we heard the door handle turning. I pushed myself up on my knees and turned to look at the door (I dont know what i expected to see) and just as she saw us, my dick slipped out and started flinging back and forth like an old-fashioned metronome. It didnt turn into the threeway that porn had led me to believe it would, but we all started communicating better after that. – /u/Yankerbanker

Sounds like some serious summer fun!

17 years old. Snuck down late at night to meet a girl who was with her family at their summer camp on a lake. We went skinny dipping and swam out to an anchored floating deck and proceeded to get it on. A few minutes later this daylight inducing spotlight was right on us follwed by her dad yelling her name and telling her to "get the ass back here now." Since he was standing by my clothes which held my wallet and keys i had no choice but to follow. He sent her inside then spoke to me through gritted teeth saying " I understand it takes two, but if i ever, ever catch you around here again.. " speech. I must have stuttered the correct amount and timings of "yes sir's" and "no sir's" because he let me go without kicking my ass. – /u/Assclown_wrangler

This walk of shame puts all walks of shame to shame.

First girlfriend I ever slept with. I had been sneaking out at night and riding my bike to her house for a couple weeks with no issue, snuck in real quiet and left around 4 or 5 before her parents woke up. She slept a floor lower than her parents we kept it quiet, it was exciting and felt dangerous plus we were young and horny. One time after a night of vigorous love making we both accidently fell asleep. I woke up in a panic around 7 and immediately got dressed and thought I could still hussle into the basement and out the back door. I had the dash through the kitchen to get to the door and low and behold there were her parents sitting down for a nice breakfast oblivious to the fact I had just plowed thier daughter. Her mom's face of disbelief and her dad screaming WHAT THE FUCK will forever be embedded in my memory. Needless to say that day didn't go very well for me after I dashed out the front door and attempted to escape on my bike and her dad promptly drove up next to me and demanded I "take a ride with him." We didn't last very long after this debacle but in retrospect.. definitely worth it to fuck for the first time. – /u/Session_One

Now, back to your regularly scheduled programming!

One of the many times… So, a bit of a backstory… I lived in a 3 bedroom house with a enclosed "Florida Room" which was accessible via a sliding glass door, and there were like 7 people living there at the time. I would crash on the couch in the "Florida Room", and turn off the light, signaling to everyone that the room was pretty much off-limits. Unfortunately the room also had several computers and a television, and the light switch was on the outside of the room. I brought my girlfriend back after a day of running around town, and I closed the sliding glass door and put a Chinese curtain in front of it, to double-down on the idea that people should fuck off. Things pick up, and I'm plowing my girl from behind, when the lights come on, and someone opens the sliding glass door. "Why is this in the way?" I hear from a friend of my roommate's, who is a wee bit daft. He starts pushing the Chinese curtain out of the way. "Uh, because we're in here fucking." I reply, while looking straight at him as he's just pushed the curtain out of the way. "Oh, uh, I needed to get something…" And he stands there for like 30 seconds, complete deer-in-headlights as both me and my girlfriend are staring daggers at him. He finally decides that maybe he doesn't really need to complete his quest to find the lost whatever, and he backs away and starts closing the sliding glass door. "Turn out the light on your way!" my girlfriend calls out. And then we get back to where we were before being interrupted. – /u/tzimon

OK, WTF were you guys doing though?

Her mom yelled "WHY THE FUCK IS MY HOUSE MOVING!!??". It was 7:45 in the morning and we were late for class, we left promptly after that. – /u/alphasteak

It's a family affair!

Earlier this summer. We were on the couch in her parents living room, then her high-school brother walks in and sees his sister fully naked, riding a guy he'd never seen before. And as I'm going out to my car, her dad pulls in the driveway. – /u/zak_on_the_internet

Is there anything more horrifying than witnessing teens 69ing?

When I was 15 me and my best friend at the time were dating girls who were also best friends, making the four of us pretty inseparable. Anyways, one snowy afternoon the four of us are in my basement. We told my parents we would were going to watch some movies and hangout downstairs. My basement was nice for this sorta thing because I had a huge den area and also my bedroom. The four of us basically arranged where we could each have some alone time in my bedroom while the other couple just watched tv/napped. So an hour or so pass and my friends are "using" my bedroom while me and my gf are asleep on the couch. My dad figured he would be man of the house and check on the kids. He comes downstairs to find two of us sleeping so he goes into the bedroom to see if I was there. My father bursts into my room only to find my two friends 69'ing on the futon. The best part is they only noticed after my dad slammed the door, woke us up, and ran upstairs because my friends were "too loud" at first. TL;DR my dad burst in on my friends 69'ing in my room – /u/iustus_tip

This guy lost all control.

I'm pretty sure I've told this story before but it's one of my favorites so here goes: A few years back my ex-gf at the time and her friend came to my place to hang out and smoke. After about an hour her friend had to leave so it was just me and my ex chilling on my bed higher than kites. Eventually we began to get touchy feely and started going at each other hard. We ended up in the doggie style position facing my door. I'm starting to feel that familiar pressure in my groin area and pull out ready to cum on her back. Right at that second her friend opens my door (I think she forgot her phone) and in those few moments of panic I popped a few shots over my ex and right across onto her friend. I remember her calmly freaking out, muttering "oh my god, oh my god" as she hurriedly shut the door and politely asked us to grab her phone after we cleaned up while she went to my bathroom to scrub her shirt clean. My ex and I laughed for a good 10 mins before getting dressed. – /u/TheNerevar89

But the dog!

My girlfriend came home from school for the weekend. Dropped her new puppy off at her parents house and came over to my place for sexy time. In the middle of going at it my bedroom door flys open and in comes her mom screaming about not watching the dog while shes on her back. – /u/probablyharmless

The fact that he stayed hard is a miracle.

Oh I've got a good one. Me and my ex wife were going at it with our clothes on, you know she just took off her undies and I unzipped my fly. She was on top of me and were doing our thing when her older sister came in and we started and argument. Of course my ex somehow managed to stay on top of me despite the vile insults her sister was spouting at me. She finally got tired and left. Amazing thing is I stay hard all through the argument. Had to make certain she was gone before she climbed down. Last time we did it on her living room. – /u/Lord_Sesshoumaru77

The takeaway? Embrace embarrassing moments. They make great stories.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!

Subscribe to Elite Daily's official newsletter, The Edge, for more stories you don't want to miss.