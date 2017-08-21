Guys Reveal Their Absolute Worst Sexual Experiences And Dear God, They're So, So Bad

Not only is sex supposed to be this intimate, sometimes primal act that fosters an insane physical and emotional connection between two consenting individuals, it's CONFUSING AND LOW-KEY DANGEROUS AS HELL. Seriously, there's so much that could go wrong. What if you forget something important (ahem, CONDOMS)? What if you put something in the wrong place (oops)? What if you find out the person you're having sex with actually likes Pepsi, and you have no way to escape? THE HORROR.

Well, the reality is, things can and will go wrong. Your worst sexual experiences will suck. And they'll be one of those embarrassing things your brain forces you to think about at 2 a.m. for years to come. What's important is how you deal with it. You can either laugh it off in the moment and afterward. Or, you can share it on a Reddit thread for everyone's reading pleasure… you know, like these guys did.

Read along for the worst possible things that can go wrong during sex, based on what happened to these dudes:

You could forget something important and have to… improvise.

Third date with a girl and it started getting frisky. I didn't plan on doing anything that night, so I didn't have a condom. But she did… a night stand drawer full of magnums. I put it on and it was like having a grocery bag on my dick. Immediately lost my boner thinking about how small my dick must be compared to her ex's. – /u/Asdfghjkugfvnki

How Contraception Methods Have Changed Since 1800

You could legit break something ELSE that's really important.

When I thought my dick broke, went straight to emergency. Only had a sprain that hurt for weeks. – /u/malenurse707

I broke my boyfriend's penis. When I'm stressed I laugh at inappropriate moments and I couldn't stop laughing at his broken penis. We dated another year after that, though. – /u/SlothMaster223

Jesus Christ, you could freaking throw up everywhere.

I was giving a guy a blowjob and he was pushing his cock in deep. I started to gag so I tried to pull away but he held my head with two hands and shoved in further. I threw up. – /u/MkrPrnc

Girl once gave me a blowjob, swallowed then immediately threw up a lot of vomit all over my tummy. It was actually ok, there was a towel lying within reach. – /u/notunhinged

Why People Who Have More Sex Are Healthier

There could be blood.

My ex-wife was a pleaser/submissive type, and she knew that I prefer to give oral on a shaved pussy. Trouble was, one night, she was doing that in the shower and cut herself pretty good. "Increased bloodflow to the genitals from arousal" is real…and it's horrifying. I mean, blood in that area when it's period sex is one thing. She bled like a stuck pig. After she got it under control, sex was the furthest thing from my mind. I just held her close and reminded her how much I loved and appreciated her. She still shaved after that, but she was a lot more careful about it! – /u/RealFoxD

So…

Ended up going for drinks with a cute girl I used to work with. Went to the club and got hammered – proceeded to get a hotel room together and then fuck the night away. After a good hour or so of slamming her I go to the bathroom and notice my dick covered in blood. Turns out she wasn't on her period but was actually a virgin and too drunk or shy to tell me. We ended up hooking up a few more times after that though. TL;DR shagged with girl like an ape, got a dick covered in blood and found out it was actually her first time – felt bad man. – /u/qwertybo_

Much…

Was receiving a handjob and she was being really enthusiastic about it. She also had super long nails. She slipped, and plunged her thumbnail deep into the head of my penis. Blood was shooting out everywhere. I screamed, she screamed. I didn't stop screaming until my erection subsided and the blood stopped spurting out of my knob. – /u/avapoet

Blood.

Dry humping/handjob in the dark due to lack of available protection. When I finished and looked down it looked like I had cum blood all over her. Turns out I had ripped the foreskin a little and that bleeds like you wouldn't believe. – /u/NotThePersona

What You Secretly Want In bed, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Even kissing could go horribly wrong, you guys. Nothing is sacred.

First ever blowjob.Kiss her afterwards. I thought she swallowed. I was wrong. – /u/Brtprt

You could have a series of unfortunate sexual events, like this guy.

probably being scared of girls riding me and then when a girl was adamant about it I kinda let her because I liked her a lot and didn't want her to feel bad because she was sexy af but a lil insecure. Then she was on top and it just flooped out and she kind of sat on it, scared the fuck out of me since she manhandled my dick a while before that and pulled it towards the ground when she moved down from an on the couch sideways bj to her sitting on the floor. A few weeks later things went south anyway so no harm there, I keep telling myself it's better for my health in the long run. But then there was a new girl who went fucking reverse cowgirl to make me even more afraid and she had a fat ass so I couldn't even see what was going on. Somehow it was less disastrous and actually enjoyable but I'm never letting my dick do the thinking again, fear boners aren't the best invention in the world. Anyway, this builds up to my most terrifying experience. The same last girl wanted to blindfold me and tie my hands up. Of course she starts riding me and I'm sitting here, scared of my life, blind, hands tied telling her please don't break my little pal I'm very fond of him and she just goes at it like she's pumping up a bicycle tire. When she calmed down it felt good and my fear is gone a tiny bit but I'm going to think twice about getting my hands tied now lol. In the end it all worked out, but jesus christ I've never been so scared, even though my storytelling (and story probably) are lacking. – /u/whicro

Even though there are clearly SEVERAL things that could go wrong during sex, don't let that discourage you. Just laugh it off, maybe make a meme about it, and then forget about it until your brain reminds you of it exactly when you don't want it to.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!

Subscribe to Elite Daily's official newsletter, The Edge, for more stories you don't want to miss.