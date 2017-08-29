Women Describe Their Experiences Having Multiple Orgasms And You Should Take Notes

Orgasming for women is no easy feat. Despite the clitoris having more nerve endings than the penis (I know, it's insane), we somehow don't come nearly as often. In fact, about three quarters of women can't come from penetrative sex alone. But there are apparently some Goddesses out there who are coming, like, all the time. Can they please teach me how to have multiple orgasms like they somehow do?

One hero out there discovered a miracle — she can have multiple Os — and needed to address the Internet about it in a Reddit thread, because where else do you talk about sex stuff?

I just discovered that I could have multiple orgasms!! I was wondering what other peoples experiences with this is. Normally, penetrative sex doesn't make me orgasm, but I think if I orgasm before sex I might be able to very easily again, even by penetration. Any stories or advice on this piece of magic I've just discovered? P.S I'm 22 – /u/big_money_

YASSS QUEEN. She then asked for other women's stories and advice on coming multiple times, because if you're having multiple orgasms, then you should damn well be screaming about it to everyone and sharing your wisdom, right?

Here are how some other awesome women described their multiple orgasms. Read and learn. #Girlpower.

She can have multiple orgasms with a vibrator.

Only with a vibrator. The Hitachi wand is amazing. – /u/jinkies78

Oral sex does it for this woman, but only for so many.

I can have multiples, only through oral sex. After about three or four though, I become too sensitive for more and the intensity diminishes. But it's fun while it lasts. – /u/Pantone877

This woman only wants multiples during masturbation.

I can do it easily on my own. It's very rare when I'm with a partner. I think part of it is just that I don't really want more when I'm having sex because I'm usually too tired after one, whereas when I'm alone it's not nearly as much of an energy expenditure to go for several. – /u/snapkangaroo

This woman orgasms so much, she almost passes out.

I can have multiple O's with penetrative sex and I find that after four or five I have to ask my partner to slow down because I feel very lightheaded and almost on the verge of passing out. I really like the fact that I can have multiple O's but I just feel bad when we almost have to stop going at it so I don't faint – /u/haggybagg

Must be nice.

This woman can have multiples from almost anything.

I'm super orgasmic so I can do multiples from penetrative, oral sex, fingering, masturbating, you name it. After the first five or so, I have to ask my partner to slow down because it all gets so sensitive but once I'm over the hump (heh), I'm good to keep going. – /u/LDN_Escort

“Super orgasmic” sounds like either a superhero or DJ name, and I am here for it.

This woman says orgasms are both mental and physical.

Only one guy has done it for me, the current guy I've been seeing/hooking up with (? who knows wtf we are). I found it's like 50% mental and 50% physical. He fully believes in foreplay (I'm usually the one who asks him to get the condom on), he is very conscious of what feels good to me and not wanting to be done before I'm satisfied. Also I feel like when we have sex he enjoys me not just my vagina which also plays into the mental aspect. Also, it just feels freaking good. Try different forms of stimulation. With my ex I had an egg vibrator that I'd use to help get me to orgasm through penetration. Also certain positions make it easier to stimulate the g-spot. – /u/KungPaoPENGUIN_

I can only orgasm when I'm emotionally invested in someone and trust them, so I totally get this.

This woman says multiples are less intense for her.

My girlfriend has them every time we have sex, and she can do it with manual stimulation as well as PiV. She says she learned this as a young woman in her 20s after buying her first rabbit style vibrator. She no longer needs it as I stated earlier. I'd like to add that she has two levels of orgasm. The multiples are less intense and she has control over them. And once we start down that path, she becomes like an animal – feral and a little scary as she will bite way too hard… But if she holds off on the release for a couple minutes, she will have a massive orgasm that drains her of all libido for the day. – /u/AssmunchStarpuncher

She agrees that the first always feels better.

The only time I've ever had one right on top of another was in my sleep. I consider that one to be a true multiple. Other than that, I can have more than one, but the first one is always the most intense and there are diminishing returns after that. After 2 or 3, my interest in trying for more completely wanes. So far, my max with a partner during PIV has been 2. – /u/heart_of_blue

Round of applause to these Goddesses, Queens, and Superheroes who are orgasming on the reg, seeking pleasure all the time, and sharing how to acquire it. You deserve it, ladies.

