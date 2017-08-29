4 Sex Positions You Should Try When Your Regular Routine Starts To Bore You

Remember the first time sex actually felt good? You were probably post-coitally high on life, so excited to thrust again, and completely willing to have sex in missionary one million more times because, whatever, it ruled. Fast forward a few months of experience later, when you realized, oh, missionary is a little bit boring. It makes sense. Your first ice cream cone was probably orgasmic, but if you had a vanilla cone every night for dinner, you'd get bored (and sick). But just as there are many different flavors of ice cream, there are plenty of sex positions to get out of a sex rut, too.

Your sex life can get still stale when you have been with a partner for a long time. Even if you have a steady rotation of less-than-traditional positions like doggy style or reverse cowgirl, the routine of it all can be predictable, and subsequently, draining. If your sex life is in a rut, you don't need to put on a full three-act play complete with costumes and weird sex props (but also, go for it). Why not just try a totally weird and new position instead?

Think of these four new positions as experiments, and embark on them with zero expectations, except that you'll be having one fewer nights of missionary-only sex this year.

1. The Standing Wheelbarrow

Why People Who Have More Sex Are Healthier

Are you in one of those fit couples who jogs together and also knows how to do Crossfit? Better yet, can you both do headstands at yoga? If yes, the Standing Wheelbarrow is the position is for you.

First, the woman gets on her hands and knees, facing away from the man, who is standing. The male partner then lifts the woman's ankles up and wraps them around his waist. The woman, with her hands still on the ground, is the “wheelbarrow” that the man penetrates. It's fun to orgasm when your head is upside down.

I like this position as a fun way to shake up a routine because it's tricky, and it takes teamwork. Think of it as a piece of IKEA furniture you are both working together to piece together, only with less arguing and more pleasing. Also, safety first — make sure you have condoms and move any breakable furniture out of the way before giving this a whirl.

2. The En-Counter

OK, so I a little bit named this one, but it's a pretty simple maneuver that you've definitely seen in the movies: Simply have your partner hoist you up onto a counter — kitchen, bathroom, patio table, whatever — and get to it. The simple move of being lifted up is hot, and the angle at which your partner can penetrate you is even hotter.

Your mouths should be at a good level to kiss each other with, and your eyeballs should be at a good level to look deeply into one another's eyes in (if that's your thing). Plus, ladies get to sit in this position, so it's great if you're feeling a little lazy.

3. The Clean Seat

I also named this one, and it's a bit more wild than simply being propped up on a counter. If you have a washer/dryer in your apartment, first put some cozy PJs in the dryer for a spin. Then, have your partner hop up on top of the vibrating machine, seated with his legs over the side. Finally, climb up on top of him and sit on his lap, also with your legs hanging over the edge, and have a little seated romp on top of a warm machine. At the end, take your heated nighttime clothes out of the dryer and get all cozied down in bed.

I like this position because it feels wholesome and ridiculous at the same time.

4. The David Copperfield

I did not name this position, because personally, David Copperfield doesn't really do it for me, and I am not sure why a commercially successful magician has an intimate position named after him, but this is a really great for the ladies. The only magic involved in this position is a pillow, placed directly underneath the woman's pelvis while she lies on her back. From there, her partner performs oral sex, and that raised tush leads her to maximum pleasure. Simple, magical, and definitely not as complicated as an illusion.

If you're feeling adventurous, hypothesize about which of these four positions would change you and your partner's sex life the most, and approach the experiment with precision and an open mind. Even if it goes totally awry, you'll have a laugh with your partner and a great story, too. Chances are, your conclusion will be: That was awesome. Now, go find a dryer to fork on.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!

Subscribe to Elite Daily's official newsletter, The Edge, for more stories you don't want to miss.