Guys Reveal How You Can Tell If A Shy Guy Is Into You Or Not

I'm not really into shy guys. In fact, historically, you could say I've been into guys who veer on the side of too outgoing. The way I see it, liking a shy guy just seems like so much work for me. You're no longer just a girl liking a guy; you're now some sort of super detective searching for signs a shy guy likes you.

I mean, if he's not going to just come out and say it, you have no choice, right? You're suddenly left reading into literally everything he does to figure out whether or not he actually likes you as much as you like him. Did he take a second too long to respond to that one thing you just said? Did he laugh at that awkward joke you made? Did he show up to that party you invited him to with all his friends? Did he text you “hi” or “hii” like he did that one time? AH, EVERYTHING IS A CLUE, AND IT ALL LEADS TO NOTHING.

Well, it's time to stop stressing. A recent Reddit AskMen thread asked guys to give a little bit of a hand with your detective work by explaining different ways to find out whether or not shy guys like you. So stop stressing! Read along and find out exactly how to tell if your shy crush is into you.

Most people agree you should just ask.

Ask him out. – /u/z–x

Shy guys usually don't look at you when your not aware, in fear of another person seeing them looking at you. The best way to find out is become really good friends with them and ask them in a casual conversation or ask one of their close friends who you hope wont tell them you asked i guess – /u/BENJI1206

You go and ask him or else you'll never know.

I guess you could catch him looking at you when he thinks you're not aware of it too. – /u/Little_Umbrella

Ask him. The clearer you are the better. – /u/Cohacq

The Girl's Guide To Casual Dating

But some people don't think that idea is all it's cracked up to be.

Don't do all the awkwardly direct things people here are suggesting. You wouldn't go up to any normal adult and say "do you like me?" because that's way too intense and borderline weird, outside of a handful of scenarios. Just go and talk to him when you get a chance, test the waters, and if you guys get on well then ask if he wants to go for a drink some time. Asking him for a direct and absolute response as one of the first things you say to him is just too much, and also totally unnecessary. If you spend a bit of time hanging out together, you'll know if he likes you that way. – /u/liming91

You could also… punch him in the dick?

Punch him in the dick. You will quickly find out if he likes you or not. – /u/SurrealDad

Pay attention to whether or not he's blushing.

Most of the shy guys I know get beat red when a girl they like flirts with them. – /u/GuySpeak

Instead of asking them, just ask their friends!

Is he trying to hang out with you all the time?

Makes an unusual amount of effort to spent time with you. – /u/BuildAnything

Me Trying To Flirt At The Bar

Does he stutter when he talks to you?

He stumbles a lot when talking to you and he texts you a lot (it's the only way to talk to someone where you can think over your responses and make sure they're good before sending them out without seeming weird). Also if he's shy he likely doesn't message a lot of girls frequently. – /u/Mr_JK

Ask him, and then pay close attention to his answer.

If they get really flustered when you ask if they like you, they like you. If they lock up and get nervous when you're really close, they like you. If they avoid you like the plague yet still take glances at you, they like you. -Former Shy Guy – /u/ARightProperLad

If I could give you one piece of personal advice, it would be to just ask. Save yourself the time of trying to figure it out and just go for it. The worst they can say is no.

