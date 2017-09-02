8 Signs The Person You Like Doesn't Like You Back, No Matter How Much You Want Them To

Having a crush on someone is exciting. It's fun to gush over someone new, wondering if you'll ever get the chance to date them. Well… it's fun until you realize you probably won't get the chance to date them. Then, it's just heartbreaking! Do you have a crush, and you're worried they might not be as into you as you are into them? You may, unfortunately, be looking for signs he doesn't like you back.

It may sound a little cliché, but the truth is, you'll usually be able to tell easily if someone you are into is into you, too. Normally, the signs will be abundantly clear that they really like you. But if it's someone that's hard to read in general, a person who's more introverted and quiet, or even just a friend you've had a for a long time that you're not sure how to interpret, you could be wondering what the signs are that they're just not that into you so you can start to get over them.

It may be disheartening to find out that they don't like you the way you like them, but it's better to find out sooner rather than later. And it's especially better to find out before you invest more time into them.

Here are eight signs the person you are into just doesn't like you back, despite how much you might want them to.

1. They Don't Pursue Communication

If you feel like you're always the one doing the calling or texting or general communicating, they just aren't that into you. Period.

It's tempting to make excuses for your crush, like they aren't that good at texting or they're just more of an in-person talker, but the reality is, if they liked you, they'd make time to get a hold of you. Move on, because you probably won't be getting with them anytime soon.

2. They Don't Listen When You Talk

Someone who likes you as much as you like them will hang on your every word. They'll be interested in what you have to say because they are interested in you.

Conversely, someone who doesn't like you back will barely listen to what you are saying. If you feel like you're trying to chase them down just to have a normal conversation with them, and then when you get there, they aren't paying attention, they aren't the one for you.

Let this one go, and you'll soon find someone who actually really likes you.

3. They Don't Care About You Dating Other People

If you've purposely dropped that you are dating other people in front of your crush to see how they react and they, well, don't react at all, then they probably don't like you the way you want them to.

Someone who is into you, even a little bit, would probably show some interest if you mentioned you were dating other people. And someone who liked you a lot would be clearly a little bothered, which makes sense, because they probably want to date you!

If your crush doesn't seem concerned at all about your other dating escapades, a crush is all they'll probably ever be.

4. They Are Never Physical With You

If you like someone, you often find little ways to be close to them or touch them. It could be as simple as sitting next to them during a meeting or class, or even just giving them a hug to say hello.

Someone who isn't into you won't have any of these little markers of affection. They won't try to get close to you, they won't be interested in being physical with you in any way, and they'll probably act a little weird when you show physical interest in them.

If they don't seem into any kind of physical affection, unfortunately, this is probably a sign they don't like you.

5. They Never Seem To Be Available

Does your crush never seem to be available when you ask them to hang out? Or even worse, do they not return calls or texts? Do they always seem really “busy”?

If the person you like never seems to be available when you want to do things with them, this is a sure sign they just don't like you the way you like them.

Someone who's into you would find ways to be available to see you, even if they were actually busy. If they're not trying to see you, their “busy-ness” is likely an excuse for not being that into you.

6. They Don't Remember Things That Are Important To You

Does your crush never seem to remember your birthday? Or, if you tell them about an important event coming up, do they forget all about it right away?

If they can't seem to keep track of the things that matter to you, then they definitely aren't that into you. It's probable that you remember literally everything that is important to them, and this is because you actually like them. If they had a crush on you, too, it wouldn't be that hard for them to ask you about the big parts of you life once in a while.

Don't get disheartened, just move on. There are other fish in the sea!

7. They Are Dating Other People

A sure sign that someone just isn't that into you is if they are dating other people. Although it's true that someone who has a crush on you might not just wait around pining for you, they probably will at least hold some space open in case the two of you should try a relationship.

If they're not, they probably aren't that into you. Especially if they've recently gotten into something serious, you might want to give up hope that the two of you could be a thing.

8. They Treat You Like Everyone Else

If your crush treats you basically the same as they treat their other friends or acquaintances, they may like you enough for friendship, but no more than that.

Someone who likes you a lot will make sure they interact with you differently than everyone else. And they'll make sure you know you have a special place in their life, because they'll likely be interested in a relationship, too. If you don't feel special to them, chances are (sadly) you probably aren't.

Although it can be heartbreaking to realize someone doesn't like you the way that you like them, it's also good for you because in the long run, you'll be glad you figured it out sooner rather than later. Not only that, but letting go of your crush on them clears the way for a new person in your life — one who will feel the same way about you!

