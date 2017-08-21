Rant time! Nobody wants to get their heart broken these days, and it's making people so evasive with their feelings. So many people are worried that having feelings for someone else is making them too vulnerable or some sh*t. But look, crushes are great. Crushes are what makes the world go around. If you are constantly looking for signs your crush likes you, that's awesome. But maybe you should just go ahead and ask them out if you're curious. The worst thing that'll happen is that you'll flatter somebody!

No matter what I have listed below, if you are certain of your feelings for somebody, then you should express them — unless, of course, they have already explicitly stated they're just not that into you. For those who might need more of a confidence boost before embracing their love head-on, I've assembled the following signs that you like somebody who likes you back:

1. They Send You Texts With Cute Emojis

This Artist Quit Her Job To Make Emojis Full Time

This might be less of a sign that your crush likes you back, and more of an indication that I like you back. In any case, if your crush is sending you pink flowery emojis, moons, sparkly hearts, dragons, or blushing smiley faces, you can bet they've got a special place for you.

If the texts don't have emojis at all, then there's a pretty strong chance the person you are texting is still into you, depending on how frequently you text and over what length of time. If they're texting you every night after 10 p.m., then I'd say it's 99.9 percent likely that they've thought about you while lying in bed, and that is basically one step away from a ticket to bone town.

If either one of these things is happening, then grab your phone and send that flirty emoji with the side eyes and the smile right now. I dare you.

2. They Always Get Right Back To You

How Your Phone Gets You Out Of Awkward Situations [Gen Why]

If they never let a text sit on read for longer than 20 minutes — or, alternatively, they text you back hours later with a “Sorry I missed this!” then you're golden. You wouldn't bother responding to someone whom you're not interested in, would you? And if your crush saw you as just a friend, they probably wouldn't be worried about whether or not they're leaving you hanging. I mean, I don't know about you, but I am always forgetting to text my friends back. But it's not like anybody is actually worried about it.

Now, some people are just not great texters. Your crush might still like you and just not be that great with their phone. Try not to keep tabs on timestamps too closely. If you call them, it rolls to voicemail, and they text you back a “Hey what's up?” they were either in a meeting or they're not interested. Follow your gut.

3. They Make Light Physical Contact With You

Me Trying To Flirt At The Bar

Assuming that your crush doesn't solely live on Instagram or elsewhere in your internet presence, I'm assuming you have met them in person. A good way to figure out whether or not someone is into you is to pay attention to whether or not they find ways to touch you. Touching you on the shoulder or back, grabbing your forearm when excited, or especially brushing a hand against your leg or knee are good signs that your crush likes you back.

Now, some people are more touchy-feely then others, so you don't want to entirely rely on whether or not they are displaying physical affection. Plenty of people also tense up around people they like, so if your crush doesn't touch you at all but seems particularly quiet or nervous around you, that could also be a sign they like you back.

4. They Seek You Out At The Party

When Me And My BFF Hit The Dance Floor

If you are at the same social gathering as your crush, you are probably already paying attention to where they are in relation to you. If you're like me, you are trying to carefully track their movements without actually making eye contact with them or speaking, because you're shy and feelings get you in trouble. You might even scurry across the room when they approach you.

If you and your crush end up in a corner with your heads together, talking the night away, then I can say with strong certainty that they have feelings for you. Ditto if they find a way to bring conversations back to you, or circle around to talk to you multiple times throughout the evening.

If your crush is insecure, they might be distant or quiet around you. This doesn't mean that they don't like you, though. If their behavior really makes you feel unwanted, then you might want to ask yourself what you found so great about them in the first place.

5. They Open Up About Their Personal Life

What Happens When You Finally Reveal Your Flaws To Your SO

OK, so if you are reading this wondering if I have a crush on you, ignore this one. I spontaneously open up to people about anything and everything. Being vulnerable is a hobby of mine. Sharing (and sometimes oversharing) doesn't mean that I do or don't have feelings; it's just something that I can't help.

If your crush is open normally like I am, then take their vulnerability with a grain of salt. If the person you are seeing specifically tells you, “I never open up/talk to/share with anyone like this,” then you can bet they are sharing both their deepest darkest secrets and their butterflies with you.

6. They Send You Memes

A good meme is hard to find, and nobody wants to waste their efforts on somebody who won't appreciate their discovery. I have a regular rotation of friends I exchange memes with, and if I have a crush on someone, then eventually, I am going to drop a meme in their inbox. The reason is twofold: 1) I want to impress my crush with my internet savvy and 2) I want to make sure we have the same taste in memes. I don't want to be in a relationship with someone who doesn't share my internet humor.

I can't say that your crush is as intentional with their meme-sharing as I am, but I can say that, one time, a person I met on Tinder responded to the perfect parrot meme with a bunch of memes about anarchy, and I was not impressed. If you want to send your crush a meme back, be sure you know that it is one they will appreciate, or your reputation might be tarnished forever.

If your crush doesn't send you memes, don't worry. Maybe they were born before 1990, they're from a place that doesn't appreciate memes, or they're just a person who isn't totally tapped into the internet. It also means you're the one who gets to get them on the meme train.

7. They Tell You When Something Reminds Them Of You

Why You Shouldn't Google Someone Before A Date

If your crush doesn't believe in astrology, doesn't even know their sun sign, and still goes out of their way to send you some astrology-related content, then bingo. That means they have a crush on you. If they were not thinking about you during that day, then that little fragment of information would have floated right by them without their noticing.

Demonstrating interest through the interests of another person is also the best way for a person to express their connection to another, I would argue. It shows that you are on their mind in more than one way. They probably think that you're cute because — real talk — you are adorable. But they also like what's going on in your mind, too, and want to strengthen that connection with you.

If your crush has just shared something with you because it specifically reminded them of you, then why are you wasting any more time? Send them a flurry of the cutest emojis and ask them out. Right now.

