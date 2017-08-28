Guys Reveal Their Heartbreaking Story Of Meeting The Right Person At The Wrong Time

People have very polarizing opinions on the idea of “wrong timing.” Some people believe that starting a new job, just getting out of a relationship, or whatever else would constitute as “wrong timing” isn't a real reason to avoid being with someone. They believe if you meet someone whom you know in your heart you should date, you'll do whatever you need to do to make it work. Others believe “wrong timing” is a totally valid excuse to not date someone, and that the right person at the wrong time is still the wrong person. Personally, I think you absolutely can meet the right person at the wrong time, but I also think that wrong timing is a bullsh*t excuse used by a lot of people who want to avoid commitment. In short, like many things in dating, I think it just depends. I realize this is not the simplest answer, but when I subscribe to this ideology, I tend to be more successful with men.

The men of Reddit are here to prove that meeting the right person at the wrong time is a totally legit thing that happens. They've bravely shared their heartwarming tales of meeting the perfect women during a time in their lives where either they or the women couldn't commit.

He met her while he was stationed in Tokyo.

My recent ex and i met when i was stationed in tokyo. We both moved back to the states and continued long distance. Shes moving back to tokyo for another year. Broke up. Shes pretty great but that amount of distance is much harder. – /u/Not_A_Greenhouse

She didn't want to do long-distance.

My last Ex. Graduated with her Bachlor's trying to get her career started and I was just barely re-starting community college. We had a lot in common and had good chemistry so we dated. 9 months later she got a temp job in another state. Tried to make long distance work, but she didn't wanna do it anymore. I don't hate her, but man moving on has been difficult. – /u/vincentninja68

He pursued her even though she had a boyfriend.

There was this girl I knew in undergrad, we had a few classes together. Both of us were finance students. She was this cute little Mexican girl, around 5 feet tall, pretty nice figure, god she had the most adorable dimples and smile. For the first little bit, it was just me checking her out, she'd catch me, and I'd look away. We would eventually start to talk to each other, and honestly, we had pretty good chemistry. However, there was one thing, she was/is in a long term relationship. But that's never stopped us from wanting someone before, right? as the semester came to a close, I knew I had to tell her. I was expecting the worst. Thought she'd never want to talk to me again, yadda yadda yadda. But it actually went smoother than expected. After that semester, we didn't talk a whole lot since I was busy with my final class before graduating. I'd be on the job search afterwards, and she'd be working on graduating as well. When the time came, I go her this bottle of veuve clicquot and we met up for lunch. Man, I tell you. All those old feelings came back and we picked up right where we left off that day. Maybe if we crossed pathes earlier, maybe things could've been different, who knows. Probably one of the more positive experiences with romantic interests. We're still in contact here and there on Facebook, just her and I are busy with our lives. – /u/Rollins10

They both kept trying to mature on their own.

This is a story about right person, bad timing on my behalf for the majority of it. 6 years ago I started attending uni and was having trouble with my faith in God. I ended up going to a church with a bunch of friends of uni my freshmen year and the church was pretty far and I didn't have a car or license. Well I ended up meeting this cute girl and we clicked but I was seeing someone else and things were very complicated in that relationship. The girl was also 2 years younger than me (16 and I was 18) decided not to do anything because I wasn't in a good place. Fast forward 2 years later and she ends up coming to my uni. She hits me up and we end up going out a couple of times. It was amazing but one big thing kept coming up. She was a very devout Christian and I had recently declared to be agnostic and was starting to experiment while she was still pretty immature and I didn't want to drag her down with me. I started experimenting with drugs and drinking and I didn't want to have her to compromise her faith. I grew up in the faith and knew that I didn't want to be a bad influence. I respected her too much. A year later, I'm in a better place albeit still going through some stuff. Was diagnosed with bipolar and was going through some deep shit and working through my issues. We started hanging out again and the chemistry was still amazing. But I was afraid of what would happen if we did go out. I started seeing someone regardless but nothing came out of that relationship. Our friendship was still pretty good and she was also taking a break from relationships to focus on school. The next year I worked hard on myself and got my life back on track. I am now happy, pursuing my dreams, was doing stuff I never thought I'd do. I traveled the world, made music, was now making short films, had a great support system, and had a good mindset. I randomly pumped into her and again the chemistry was there but I still had this image of her as a devout Christian. Although I was in a better state of mind, I was still unsure about dating a Christian because my faith didn't align with that. We parted ways for a couple of months. Then one weekend we ended up working together at a school event. We spent the entire day hanging out, talking about life, and even snuck out to have a drink during our break. This is when I realized she was different now. She had matured, had strong values but was willing to experiment and question things. I changed too. I was more open to religion and we had a fantastic time. I realized I was finally ready to go for it. The chemistry was still there so why not? As i mustered up the courage to ask her out, she then said that she was having problems with her bf. apparently she, like me, never had been in a relationship before and this was her first. They met a week after our previous interaction where I couldn't get myself to ask her out. I had messed up. I waited too long and wasn't ready until it was too late. Fast forward a couple months and I heard she was single again. I ended up not being around that week either due to being at Coachella. So we made plans to hangout when I returned until she said her ex made s grand gesture and they got back together. I still like her a lot and the timing has not been the best. We are both trying to be better people and are growing. I'm supposed to see her next weekend and catch up. Maybe the timing is better this time around. the few bits of talking we've been doing, it is obvious that the chemistry still there. I'm going to church now and I have no problems with that regard. Only thing that sucks now is the distance (2 hour drive) but I'm willing to work with that if she is. – /u/are_those_real

He was too young for something so serious.

Added this girl on Instagram. Sent her a message, she answered. We talked for a while then we added each other on Snapchat. We sent each other Snaps and we started sexting. Then we exchanged phone numbers, we continued on Whatsapp. All this over a period of one month, maybe 3 weeks. She eventually invites me to her country, which is a 2-hour trip by train from my country. I go there, we meet up. She gives me a tour of her hometown. One of the best day I had in a long time. Later at night she shows me her place, we drink some wine etc. Eventually, things lead to sex. Next day we keep on exploring the city together. Amazing day, amazing restaurants, amazing views. Then more wine late at night, etc. I stay one more night. At that point I'm like, OK this girl is not only the most beautiful woman I've met in a long time (straight up Gisele Bündchen lookalike, it's crazy), I can see she's really into me by her body language etc. and she's also everything I usually look for in a woman personality-wise and she tells me she really likes me, so I tell myself this is all nice etc but I can't fall for her right now, I just got out of a relationship and I travel way too often right now. Let's just wait and see, let things go along naturally… I don't want to complicate anything with feelings etc. I know how that shit can fuck everything up. We spend one more day together then I go back home. Several days pass, we start texting less and less. Like twice a week maybe. She also takes a very long time to answer my Snaps, messages, etc. Sometimes it's days later. I think we would have been perfect for each other if we were both a bit older. We're just too young (both 22) for serious stuff right now I think. We didn't talk about it of course, but I think we both know this was just for fun etc. This all happened 2 weeks ago, so maybe things will change idk I try not to think about her too much, but fuck she's been on my mind a lot lately – /u/Goldenoir

They were both too stressed with school.

My last ex. It really was, at least for a while, real love. But the timing was all wrong. We were going great for a year or so, but we had exams at the end of the school year, we both got too stressed out and we couldn't handle it. Eventually had to break it off cause neither of us could handle the pressure and it was just making us hurt each other. Found out after the fact that she had been cheating on me, so I don't even know if all that is true any more tbh. – /u/IrishThrow99

He hated where she lived.

Last October, I met a girl who as cheesy as it sounds might well have been the girl of my dreams. Lookswise precisely "my type", dutiful-girlfriend personality (you know the type, cute texts all day when you're at work, loves to kiss you goodnight and good morning, real people pleaser), and with a healthy sex drive to match. Trouble was, she lived clear across the country from me. So I booked a cross-country trip, was actually able to get myself into a hotel for a whole month because it was winter and off-peak for tourists where she is. Spent another three weeks on top of that crashing at her place; the idea was that I was going to get a job in her town and possibly move there to start our life together. Trouble with that was that she was literally the only thing in her geographic area that I actually liked. Jobs were scarce and wages low, churches on every corner, I knew damn well there wasn't a chance in heaven or earth I was going to be happy living there. So I bugged off back to Seattle at the end of March and told her I'd send for her once I had my life put back together out here (I knew it would take me awhile of sleeping on friends' couches to get back to "established", and indeed, that's how I spent this spring before getting a place of my own again in July.) As time went on though, she grew distant…she was as sour on Seattle as I was on her area and didn't want to uproot everything she'd ever known and end up completely dependent on me. I didn't really have an argument (I'd just done exactly the same thing to her, after all, except for the "everything I ever knew" part because I've been more places than a Johnny Cash/Steve Miller duet), so all that was left was for us to break up and maybe consider reuniting if they ever invent the transporter from Star Trek. – /u/RealFoxD

She left for the Peace Corps.

Similar situation. Met a girl in college and instantly hit it off. Dated for 6-ish months before she left for the peace corps for the next 2 years. A 9000 mile difference isn't the best for communication, but we're giving it the old college try. – /u/brobafett42

He let his religion get in the way of being with her.

I was the right guy at the wrong time, I think. She was the right girl, too. I was super religious. We met at a nerd event. She was gorgeous. We had everything important in common but one thing. We got along like a house on fire as people, not just romantically. We could talk for hours or be silent for hours. Stuff was fun when I did it with her because I was doing it with her; concerts, road trips, whatever. We were dating. But I was super religious and insisted that we weren't a couple, because Jesus wouldn't allow me to date someone who wasn't religious. Of course we made out constantly and nearly fucked often enough. But I was super religious. We met each others' families. Other people saw us together and asked how long we'd been dating. But I was super religious. It lasted for… I want to say nearly a year? About a year from when we first met to when things ended. She got tired of waiting for me to pull my head out of my ass, which was entirely reasonable of her. She had no way of knowing if I'd ever stop having a giant stick up my ass about religion, and I wouldn't take the final step of not just being in a great relationship with a great person but admitting it and engaging in it fully. Because Jesus. I wasn't bad to her, you understand- I was supportive and loving and caring, I just couldn't commit because I was all fucked up on religion. And she dug me. Fuck me if I know why she thought it was worth putting up with the gigantic religious issue, but she thought I was smart and funny and sexy and perfect and she loved me. Basically the same things I thought about her, but she didn't have religious hangups. She thought I was so great that she was willing to put up with my insane religious bullshit for nearly a year. But eventually she got tired of waiting around. I'm not religious anymore. She's married to this other guy. We don't talk much. As long as she's happy, I'm happy for her. People tell me I'm smart and funny and sexy and kind and emotionally mature now, and wonder how I'm single, so I guess she saw what was best in me. I wish I could have been my best self for her. – /u/LukeTheApostate

They were going to different colleges.

So my sophomore year of high school I started falling for a family friend. She was a freshman and her parents didn't want her dating at the time. Despite that, we still spent a lot of time together. I would bring her to school in the mornings and we'd hangout occasionally. Looking back it was obvious we were both into each other but I was WAY to shy to say anything about it. As the year went on we started to spend less time with each other and it wasn't really a big deal. We didn't really see each other over the next year or so except for family parties and whatnot. We both started dating other people and saw each other even less. At the time I didn't even think twice about it, but it wasn't till my senior year when I broke up with my ex that I started thinking about her again. Coincidentally, a few weeks after my break up, she broke up with her bf. So, as the gentleman I am, I let her have some space, and I waited a while before hitting her up. It started off slow but eventually we were hanging out almost every weekend, and I really started to fall for her. We were practically dating; we'd cuddle and watch movies, go on mini adventures, and I even took her to my senior prom. Sounds perfect, right? Well, soon summer would be coming, and after that I was moving away to go to college. So at the end of the school year we both told each other how we felt and decided it was best if we called it off and tried to just be friends. But the story is not over yet. Last year, my freshman year of college, I was in a car accident and was making regular trips back home to fix my truck with my dad. And while I was home, she hit me up and wanted to hang out. This became a regular thing when I was in town and we fell back into the same routine as the year before except this time we kissed. I should have known better than to fall for her again, but it just happened. We eventually had the same conversation as before and called it off before summer since we'd both be going to different colleges this year. And now I'm drowning in hurricane floods in Texas while she's livin it up in California, and I probably won't ever see her again. Edit: I dropped my phone and accidentally sent the comment before finishing. – /u/NaGonz0

Language barriers messed them up.

I found a lady that couldn't speak English very well while I was abroad for work and we just hit it off. I was really happy with her but then she left to go home we met up again twice over the past 4 months but she called it quits on Sunday morning because we could see it failing further and further. There was no way we could be together because of our social situations and we both would fail language requirements for visas if either of us moved. It's been awful because we were just exceptional in understanding each other when we were in person(I have a knack for body language reading) but over the phone everything just fell apart. – /u/Wonky_dialup

He had to move back home, 600 miles away, after meeting her.

Met this girl who sat next to me at our university's graduation. Hung out a few times and she turned out to be really cool and just seemed like that right person. Unfortunately I had to move back home about 600 miles away 2 weeks after we had met. She was cool about me leaving and she suggested we stay in touch, which was refreshing. But we haven't talked often, just a message here once or twice a month. My hopes aren't high but it would be cool if we some how met back up again. – /u/Miller-Killer

They were both in relationships.

27(M) from France speaking. Sorry for my 'not so perfect' english. This story happened 2 years ago, at the time I was in a 3 years long relationship with my ex. She just had left the country to go study in the USA, so we were in a long distance relationship. So 2 years ago I was touring with my band in Switzerland. During the show, when I was playing, I noticed a girl in the crowd. Her beauty struck me right away. She was the cutest girl I ever seen in my entire life. I remember thinking "If there's one person I want to talk to after the show, this is her". End of the show, all the bands are hanging out in the green room, partying and having a good time. Then, out of nowhere, the door opens and the girl I saw earlier (lets call her Anna) came into the room with 2 friends of here. I started to feel very happy, because I knew it was the opportunity to talk to her. Dont get me wrong, I knew I was in a relationship, but I just wanted to talk to her in a friendly way. The 3 girls just wanted to party with us. So after that, me, my friends and the 3 girls went out. We went to different bars, hang out outside, and even went to their school where they studied. We had a really good time all together. I started to talk with Anna and we left the group to be only the two of us. We talked for hours outside the club where we played. It was so easy and good to talk to her, like we were friends since forever. We talked about the fact that I was in a long distance relationship, and that I was feeling insecure about the fact that maybe the distance will tear apart my couple. She was in the same situation, her boyfriend was living far away and she was only seeing him one time per month, and she was not happy in this relationship. So here we are, it's 5a.m., we both are in a weird weakening relationship, both drunk, and we are both starting to hit on each other. I say to here : "I think you're cute, I just want to kiss you". She responded : "I think you're cute, I want to kiss you too. Please, can we go to your room". And then it hits me : "I have a girlfriend, I love her. She's away, but she's gonna come back in a year. You have to be strong. This girl you just met, she lives 600 kilometers away, she speaks a different language, you're not compatible. Stop it right now". So I said that to her. She felt the same way. She agreed that it was not a good idea since we both living far from each other. We just kissed on the cheeks and said goodbye. It was definitely the right person at the wrong timing. If you want to know what happened next, tell me. – /u/LeRomz

She knew if she kept dating him, they'd get married.

last girl I dated. she was fairly recently divorced. things were great! too great… she got spooked and said she needed to date other people because if we kept dating she felt like we were going to get married. here I was thinking that was the goal of it all.. I don't hate her, but I've been wrecked for the past year because I actually loved her. it sucks when feelings are reciprocated. – /u/quasi-psuedo

I believe, you guys. I believe.

