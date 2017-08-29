Can Anyone See Who “Liked Them” On Tinder Now That Tinder Gold Is Out?

If you've been paying attention to the internet, you might have heard about a recent update with Tinder — called Tinder Gold — that allows you to see everybody who likes you before you liked them. NO MORE TWIDDLING YOUR THUMBS, WAITING AROUND FOR SOMEONE TO LIKE YOU BACK LIKE A LOSER. It's time to stop wasting your time and get right down to it. But only one question here remains: Is this something that's going to be available to all Tinder users, or do you need Tinder Gold to see who liked you before you match with them?

Well, unfortunately, the answer is that you do, in fact, have to be paying for Tinder Gold to see who liked you. Of course, with regular Tinder, you'll still know someone liked you once you get the notification that the two of you matched. It's just that, with Tinder Gold's “Likes You” feature, you can see everyone who already swiped right on you before you swipe on anyone. But, to be honest, I'd argue that the small monthly price ($4.99) for Tinder Gold is worth it. And I have two reasons for saying this.

First of all, let's talk about the confidence boost you're about to get. Tinder is already a pretty huge confidence booster as is, but imagine logging on and immediately being flooded by people who are just waiting around for you to like them back?! As soon as you log onto your Tinder Gold message center, you see all of the people who liked you, along with all of your already-existing matches, AKA a double confidence booster.

And if that's not enough for you, you get to click onto an entire grid filled with profiles of people who liked you. And from there, you can literally TAKE YOUR PICK.

My second reason for opting for Tinder Gold is a more practical one. Basically, Tinder Gold is going to save you lots of time. I don't know you personally, but I'm going to venture to say you have a life. So stop wasting precious moments of it waiting around to see if someone who may or may not have deleted the app years ago likes you back.

Not to mention, Tinder claims that users who tried out Tinder Gold during the testing stages got around 60 percent MORE MATCHES once they started using the service. So can you see who “liked you” before swiping on regular Tinder? No. Would it be worth it to download Tinder Gold to increase your matching potential? It just might be.

