Apparently, A Healthy Relationship Means Being Open About Your Bathroom Habits

There are lots of different factors that go into finding a healthy relationship. Honest Tea tea company just released the results of their Refreshingly Honest 2017 survey where they talked to people about all things honesty-related… especially when it comes to relationships. So, if you're sitting there wondering, “What is a healthy relationship like?” take a look at these findings and get a better understanding of what people are really thinking when it comes to how they think of healthy relationships.

For starters, in case you were wondering what the MOST important factor in a healthy relationship is…

This is one of the most important factors in a healthy relationship, according to those surveyed.

Believe it or not, the large majority of people (60 percent) agreed that one of the most popular indicators of a healthy relationship is being able to be honest with your partner about your bathroom habits. Needless to say, that includes farting.

To be honest, I could NOT agree more. In fact, I think farting in front of your partner is one of the most beautiful relationship milestones as far as I'm concerned. I mean, WHY bother being in a relationship if it means an endless stomach ache?

Beyond the farting thing, a fifth of Americans have also admitted to secretly using their partner's toothbrush. So, yeah, sharing in your gross bathroom habits are a pretty BIG relationship milestone. And that's not the only thing they found out…

If you assume your boyfriend was lying about you looking great in that dress, odds are, he wasn't.

So you think you look awful in that dress you just bought. You ask your partner for their opinion, and they tell you that, in their eyes, you look absolutely perfect.

Now, our natural tendency is usually to assume they're full of it, BUT according to this study, odds are they might actually be telling the truth. Across the country, men (79 percent) were slightly more likely to be honest than women (74 percent) were.

If you hate cuddling your BAE, you're not alone.

I'm a big cuddler. But my boyfriend isn't. And Honest Tea's study found that he's not alone! In fact, I should be counting my lucky stars that he'd rather cuddle me than a dog. WTF do I mean by that? Well, according to the survey, one in three people prefer to cuddle their pet over their significant other.

Finally, if you stalk your exes from time to time, that's NBD!

It's easy to feel like a creep for stalking your ex, but you're actually not that weird. In fact, more than half (three out of five) of Americans surveyed admitted that they use social media to secretly check in on their exes.

So what's the lesson here? Well, don't feel weird stalking your exes on social media (just don't let it consume your life) and keep farting in front of your bae in peace! It may just make your relationship even healthier.

