“Stashing” Is The Next Dumb Dating Trend That'll Make You Want To Quit Dating Forever

First, there was ghosting, where the person you were casually talking to, seriously dating, or consistently hooking up with suddenly falls off the face of the Earth. Then there was benching, where you leave someone as a “maybe” option while you date others. Then, of course, there was breadcrumbing, where your partner gives you the bare minimum level of attention to keep you hanging on. AND THEN, there was love bombing, where your partner showers you with attention in the beginning and then does a total 180. And now there's “stashing.” “What is stashing,” you ask?

According to Metro UK's Ellen Scott, stashing happens when the person you're dating essentially tries to keep you a secret from their inner circle. And apparently, it can manifest itself in a few ways.

Ever had the person you're dating refuse to introduce you to literally anyone they care about? That's stashing. Ever had the person you're dating untag themselves in those pictures you posted of the two of you on vacation as soon as you posted them on Facebook? Yep, stashing. Ever go on a cool date with your bae and post a million and one Instagram stories with them in it, when they post just as many pictures barely showing you at all? You guessed it: That's stashing, too.

Scott says stashers do this because they now have an excuse to play dumb about the relationship — you know, to turn around and say you aren't really together (since there's minimal proof) — and thus be a total jerk about things.

Dating expert Jo Hemmings explained to the Daily Mail, “They could be someone who doesn't think of you as a long-term prospect, or they don't think you're special enough to have brought you into their circle of friends.” That being said, she also warns that the fact that you haven't been introduced to your partner's friends yet doesn't necessarily mean you're being “stashed.” It could just be that it really hasn't come up yet or that they're worried you might not get along with their friends.

If you're worried about being stashed, here's an idea: Communicate your concerns and just ask your partner what's going on! If they don't give you a solid explanation or they're not that into you, move on, and don't look back.

