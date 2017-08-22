5 Reasons Why Dean Really Shouldn't Be the Next Bachelor

When last season of The Bachelorette said goodbye to fan favorite Dan Unglert (seems like it was yesterday…), one thought dominated the minds of Bachelor Nation: Will he be the next Bachelor? The sweet charmer's appeared to have all the makings of the ideal leading man: Cute, fun, and just the right amount of vulnerability. But that was then and this is now. We have five good reasons as to why Dean probably shouldn't be the next Bachelor and start giving out roses anytime soon.

1. He Already Said He's Not Ready

And if he's not, why should we push him? Dean played the responsible, self-reflective card and told E! News that he's just not there right now. “I just don't think I'm ready for it,” he admitted. “I just think that from an emotional standpoint I need to figure out a lot more about myself before I dive in and be the lead of anything. I think I have a ways to go before I'm ready for something like that.”

2. He's Just Too Young

What's YOUR favorite dinosaur? — Dean Michael Unglert (@deanie_babies) August 7, 2017

Maybe mid-twenties is too immature to make a serious commitment when it comes to The Bachelor. Seriously, he's 26. Or is he 6? Judging from the above recent Twitter poll he posted, we can't be sure… Oh, Deanie Baby.

3. So, Yeah, He's Already Playing Two Girls

Bachelor in Paradise has chipped away at that sparkly veneer of Dean perfection and shown us that deep down, maybe he's just a dude who wants to play the field. It's week 2 and he's at the center of a drama-packed love triangle, toying with the hearts of both Kristina and Danielle, much to the audience's dismay. If he can't handle two lady love interests with care, imagine how he'll do with 25.

4. Come On. It Should Be Someone Else

Even though we saw Dean deal with a critical family moment, open up to Rachel about his feelings, and have some truly honest convos on The Bachelorette, he still has a ways to go. Bartender Wells Adams, Luke Pell (from JoJo's season), or even former Bachelor Ben Higgins all make more viable contenders. As for Peter Kraus? This producer tweet is almost enough to smash all your salt and pepper dreams, but here's hoping.

5. A Lot of #BachelorNation Agrees

So um, those people that wanted Dean for Bachelor….where y'all at? #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/ffWiOgdqpL — TV Rants (@RantsandTV) August 22, 2017

Point taken, loyal viewers! Case closed. For now…

Subscribe to Elite Daily's official newsletter, The Edge, for more stories you don't want to miss.