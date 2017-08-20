Arya Calls Out Sansa On ‘Game Of Thrones' & It Puts Your Sibling Fights To Shame

This post contains spoilers from Game Of Thrones Season 7, Episode 6. Last week's episode of Game of Thrones ended on a very disturbing note, as Arya Stark was lead by Littlefinger to search his room and find a note that was written way back in Season 1 by Sansa that made her look like a traitor to the North. We had hoped she wasn't falling for it, but sadly, this week, instead we watch Arya and Sansa's fight on Game of Thrones, which shows that she's not so wise to Littlefinger after all.

Fans had already worked out the contents of the note in between episodes, since we'd seen the contents before, but Arya helpfully read it aloud for the slow people in the back:

Robb, I write to you with a heavy heart. Our good king Robert is dead, killed from wounds he took in a boar hunt. Father has been charged with treason. He conspired with Robert's brothers against my beloved Joffrey and tried to steal his throne. The Lannisters are treating me very well and provide me with every comfort. I beg you: come to King's Landing, swear fealty to King Joffrey and prevent any strife between the great houses of Lannister and Stark.

Sansa is completely flustered by where this is coming from, and how in heaven's name Arya found that note. We were hoping, praying even, that Arya would say “searched Littlefinger's room for it” because that would be enough to put Sansa wise to what's really happening here.

But sadly, no. Instead, Sansa wound up reacting just as emotionally to this as Arya did, causing the worst sibling fight on Game of Thrones between them since, well, they fought each other way back in Season 1. The call out over how neither of them did anything to save their father when Joffrey beheaded him was particularly hard to watch.

But what was worse was how ready Arya was for Sansa's excuses, especially when Sansa tried to excuse it away with being so young and unable to fight back as the Lannister's captive: “What would little Lyanna Mormont say? She's younger than you were, when you wrote this.” OUCH. That's a low blow. Lyanna was raised far differently than they were. Catelyn kept her children innocent, they were both privileged in a way Lyanna was never given the chance to be.

Will Arya show the note to the other northern lords if they suggest making Lady Sansa Queen In The North again? Or is this insurance against Sansa because Arya doesn't trust her? Or will the two of them realize that Littlefinger is playing them for fools? We only have one more episode before the end of the season, please let it be the last one.

