Avril Lavigne Announced A New Album, So Get Ready To Relive Your Angsty Teen Years

It's time to grab those white tanks and ties out of your closet, kiddos. Avril is back with more music for your listening pleasure and we are totally here for it. Avril Lavigne's new album is coming soon and she has a sweet message for fans about what she's been working on. The Canadian rocker took to social media to fill everyone in.

To my fans, I just want to thank everyone for their patience as I work on putting together this new album. It's been a long recovery and I want to make sure that this is perfect for you guys!! You only deserve my best effort and that's what I'm going to deliver! I can't wait to share the new music I'm working on, I promise it'll be here before you know it!! Love you, Avril

Aaaand the middle schooler in all of us is screaming. Avril hasn't released a new album since 2013's self-titled Avril Lavigne. In December of last year, the singer/songwriter got her fans pumped when she announced she was working on new music and would be putting out something brand new in 2017.

Avril has been through a lot over the past few years — she's been battling Lyme Disease, as well as raising awareness for the cause through her Avril Lavigne Foundation.

Back in 2015 after two years of marriage, she and Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger decided to split up. Avril was previously married to Sum 41's Deryck Whibley.

It's been a long road to new Avril jams but we're sure it will be well worth the wait. The next album will be the sixth for the talented musician, who has been nominated for eight Grammy awards over her career. The pop-punker even helped write Kelly Clarkson's hit song “Breakaway.” The more you know.

We wish Avril the best with everything she's going through and can't wait to hear her new stuff. In the meantime, we'll be preparing by listening to her old songs on repeat.

Subscribe to Elite Daily's official newsletter, The Edge, for more stories you don't want to miss.