‘Bachelor' Nation Officially Hates Dean And Who Can Blame Them?

Four weeks ago, when fans of Bachelor nation stumbled into paradise for Season 4 of the “reality” show, we all immediately fell in love with one couple — Dean and Kristina — whom we affectionately referred to as Krisdeana. As is to be expected, though, in the past few weeks sh*t has absolutely hit the fan with these two; that's right, D-Lo showed up with a date card and pulled Dean into a love triangle, pulling us all in with him. The bachelor we once loved has turned into the ultimate f*ckboy and, now, tweets about Dean on Bachelor in Paradise prove that Bachelor Nation officially hates Dean and, honestly, who can blame us?

Once upon a time many of us were rooting for Dean to be our next Bachelor. After seeing him in paradise, though, not so much anymore. The hatred started out as a small distaste for Dean, but things really took a turn last week when the sh*tbag was making out with Danielle in the pool right in front of Kristina. During this week's episode, Dean commented on his little game of ping-pong as Jasmine put it. He said,

I just think that I like two girls right now, and it's f*cked up to feel that way, because they both deserve better. I know that Kristina cares about me and I care about her, but there's something in me that cares about Danielle, as well.

Yea, obviously it's f*cked up, Dean. WE WERE ROOTING FOR YOU! TBH, he can call himself a moron all he wants, but the kind people of the internet are not ready to feel sorry for Dean when it comes to his dirty ways. Fans of Bachelor in Paradise (especially those who shipped Kristina and Dean from the start) have taken to Twitter to express their hatred of Dean.

It took Dean this long to realize he's a dick??? #BachelorInParadise — Erica Goldberg (@egoldberg10) September 5, 2017

When did Dean turn into a douche? #BachelorInParadise — Amändä (@AmandaT818xo) September 5, 2017

First time watching #BachelorInParadise and I already know Dean is trash — Marc (@MarcMonster) September 5, 2017

"I'm sorry, the old Dean can't come to the phone right now. Why? Oh, he's dead." #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/rcfuDClO0r — Olivia Arredondo (@TrulyLiv) September 5, 2017

know what? i trusted dean with all of me and he really let me down. it's like i'm experiencing my first break up. #BachelorInParadise — hannah (@shieldisbest) September 5, 2017

Dean- Kristina deserves better than me"

ALL OF AMERICA-#BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/AarLvyyEqN — Rae Neidhart (@_RaeBanVision) September 5, 2017

Hopefully Dean will get his payback at some point this season. I'm already keeping my fingers crossed for a Blake and Kristina romance. The beautiful bachelorette might not be feeling it right now, but Blake is obviously into her, and, as the always wise Raven said, “You may fall in love with someone you're not into.”

Subscribe to Elite Daily's official newsletter, The Edge, for more stories you don't want to miss.