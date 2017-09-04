Blake Joined ‘Bachelor In Paradise' And Literally No One Knows Why

Whoever is casting this season of Bachelor in Paradise clearly does not have a finger on the pulse of who Bachelor Nation wants to see on their TV screens. On Monday's new episode, Bachelorette villain Blake joined the group in paradise, much to the confusion of fans and all the other contestants. So why is Blake on Bachelor in Paradise after such a disastrous showing on The Bachelorette? That's the question we're all asking…

The main reason everyone is so confused is because Blake was one of the least popular contestants on Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette. Not only did he have an explosive fight with fellow suitor Lucas resulting in a massive screaming match, but the show also showed him as being strangely obsessed with Lucas all season. In the end, the two erupted in a huge fight, where Blake screamed at Lucas about how unfunny he is (Lucas was best known for shouting “Whaboom” at various points throughout the season). Like… Blake was right TBH, but he definitely did not handle it in the best way.

It was very clear right off the bat that nobody was excited to see Blake back in Bachelor in Paradise.

More to come…

