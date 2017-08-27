Cardi B Had The Funniest Reaction To Ed Sheeran's Performance At The VMAs

OK, we stan Cardi B… it's just a fact, and it's safe to say that Cardi B. during Ed Sheeran's VMAs performance is ALL OF US. Her face while Ed performed Lil Uzi Vert's song “XO TOUR Llif3″ legit says it all. I mean, can you really blame her? I sure as shit didn't expect the red headed singer to pull out an Uzi cover during his time on stage. The song doesn't necessarily scream “Ed Sheeran” to me, but, hey, this is the VMAs and, if one thing is certain here, it's that anything is possible.

Cardi B. is known for her signature rap style and the hilarious way she interacts with her fans (and really just people in general, TBH) on social media, and now it looks like she might just be crowned the newest meme of 2017. Clearly the surprise of Ed Sheeran transitioning from his song “Shape of You” to Uzi's had Cardi SHOOK, and I can't quite tell if it was in a good way or not.

Naturally, this is the internet, and, in the age of memes, nothing slips by us, so people picked up on Cardi's reaction pretty damn quickly and made sure to document it for everyone online. The reactions to Cardi's reaction range from confused to hilarious, but one thing is for sure: We're all about to start using her face to describe our every mood.

Cardi's face when Ed sang Uzi's song KILLED ME DEAD #VMAs pic.twitter.com/mV4qmumjcb — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) August 28, 2017

We are all Cardi B reacting to Ed Sheeran's cover of "XO Tour Llif3" #VMAs pic.twitter.com/GOHy2inW6G — Gravity Bong Smith (@yosoymichael) August 28, 2017

the way cardi b was lookin at ed sheeran when he was singin xo life got me in tears #VMAs2017 — rissa b (@kxngrissa) August 28, 2017

Cardi B about to become another meme with that face lol pic.twitter.com/qVwEDs38MX — Ron Oliver (@RPOIII) August 28, 2017

cardi b's reaction to ed sheeran singing the beginning of xo tour life has me weak still — guadalupe (@gxsides) August 28, 2017

Honestly, put it on t-shirts, hats, coffee mugs, everything. I want, no NEED, a full line of merchandise with Cardi's face on it.

Hopefully the rest of the night will be filled with memeable reaction faces from ALL our faves (actually, who am I kidding, it's the VMAs, so of course it will be), but I seriously doubt anyone will be able to beat Cardi's hilarious reaction so early on in the show.

Subscribe to Elite Daily's official newsletter, The Edge, for more stories you don't want to miss.