Amber Rose And 21 Savage Showed Some Major PDA At The 2017 VMAs

Some people have glow-ups. Others, like Amber Rose, have glow-up-ups. She's one of the most talked about celebs who walked the red carpet at the VMAs. The starlet donned a dark brown wig and a glitzy black gown, looking unrecognizable. Besides her shocking transformation, people were digging her arm candy. Amber Rose brought her boyfriend, 21 Savage, as her date (duh) and they looked amazing together. Amber Rose & 21 Savage at the VMAs were seriously couple goals AF. They kissed, held hands, laughed, and overall just looked super adorbs.

Amber Rose and 21 Savage (real name Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph) finalized all the dating rumors on July 3 when they made their relationship social media official. Rose posted a video on Instagram of her and 21 Savage kissing with Michael Jackson playing in the background.

Before that, 21 Savage posted a video of the two having a pretty romantic conversation. E! News reported that he said,

It's so crazy how the world don't really know how good of a person you are and how you love and nurture people … I'm happy I met you.

Rose responds with, “I'm happy I met you too, baby.” D'aww. I seriously can't with these two.

Just because she has a man by her side, doesn't mean Rose has changed. She's always been unapologetically herself, and best known for speaking out about sexuality and gender stereotypes. Rose is very famously associated with embracing the word “slut.”

I promote being unapologetic for your sexuality, I promote women to not apologize of feel bad for being sexual beings and yes even the moms out there too.

Seriously, I cannot love her anymore. It was great to see her looking so fab on the red carpet. She and 21 Savage seem to make each other very happy, and I can't wait to see what's next for these two. Also, what color hair will she rock next? Red, please!

