Anna Faris' Co-Star Reveals How She's Handling Chris Pratt Split & It's Heartbreaking

Early August, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced they were “legally separating” after eight years of marriage and it was the saddest day of our lives. Not only was it heartbreaking to hear, but it was even more devastating to read the couple's joint statement on social media. It's been weeks since their split, so fans are curious to know how the ex-lovers are doing since the break up. Anna Faris' Mom co-star Allison Janney actually gave an update on how Anna Faris is doing after her Chris Pratt split, and it will destroy you. I'm serious, go grab some tissues. You're gonna need them.

During the TV Academy's Performers Peer Group Celebration event in Beverly Hills, E! News talked with Janney about Faris' status. Janney told the outlet,

She just is a trooper. She comes to work with a smile on her face … She's a professional. I love her to death.

She continued,

Her private life she keeps pretty much to herself. She comes to work and gets the job done. She's great … She's got a big smile on her face and she's getting through it.

MY HEART! I CAN'T HANDLE IT. Of course, it must be incredibly difficult for Faris to resume her career in the middle of a public break up. Janney commented,

We're all very supportive of her and love her and feel badly for both of them. We love them both … They're such great people.

PLEASE, MOM AND DAD, GET BACK TOGETHER. THE WORLD NEEDS YOUR LOVE!

The couple posted the following statement on Twitter and Facebook to announce their separation:

Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.

We wish the best to Faris and Pratt during this difficult time.

