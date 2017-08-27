There's A Pretty Simple Reason Ariana Grande Isn't At The VMAs

In the music world, Ariana Grande fans are as loyal as they come. Really, why shouldn't they be? Grande is amazing to her fans and generally seems like a pretty spectacular person. Grande enthusiasts have been losing their minds since she received two big nominations for the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards — Artist of the Year and Best Choreography. So, fans were all wondering: Would Ariana Grande be at the VMAs?

As it turns out, the singer wasn't able to make the VMAs live show. She's currently touring the world on her Dangerous Woman tour and wasn't able to make the trip back to LA. She posted an Instagram from the 2016 VMAs, saying,

Last year @vmas

Happy #VMAs Day everyonnneee! We so wish we could be there with y'all and are so so thankful for the nominations @mtv.

Artist of the Year is definitely the biggest category of the entire award show. Grande was nominated along with Bruno Mars, Lorde, The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, and Kendrick Lamar for the coveted “Moon Person.”

Fans really wanted Grande to take home Artist of the Year after the tough experiences she's gone through and how resilient she's been.

my favorite hobby is VOTING FOR ARIANA GRANDE TO WIN ARTIST OF THE YEAR AT THE 2017 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS — jack (@arianagrrrandde) August 15, 2017

So I didn't realise voting closed for it but if Ariana Grande doesn't win artist of the year at the VMAs, MTV is cancelled. — Jessiey (@j_harmojarmo) August 18, 2017

If anyone deserves to win artist of the year this year its @ArianaGrande 100% #VMAs — Marlinde (@xmarlindeee) August 15, 2017

@ArianaGrande hii sending lots of love to you too!! I voted like 100 times for you for artist of the year and choreography category — Moonlightssmiling (@dwsmoonlight) August 13, 2017

In May of 2017, a solo bomber set off an explosive device, killing 22 people and injuring more at Grande's concert in Manchester, United Kingdom. It shook the entire music industry, and Grande (understandably) decided to take a hiatus.

The singer paused her tour and organized a benefit concert, One Love Manchester, less than two weeks after the attack. She gathered friends and fellow musicians to honor and raise money for those affected by the tragedy.

Although Grande performed at the 2013 VMAs — she sang “Baby I” and “The Way” from Yours Truly during the pre-show — she did not perform this year. Performances will include Katy Perry, Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Demi Lovato, Shawn Mendes, Migos, and more.

The 2017 VMAs will definitely be one for the books.

