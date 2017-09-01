Brooklyn Beckham & Chloë Grace Moretz May Be Back Together, According To Instagram

Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham might be giving love another chance, y'all. If this doesn't help you believe in young love, I don't know what will. The 20-year-old Moretz started dating the son of soccer sensation, David Beckham, and former Spice Girl member, Victoria Beckham, back in 2016, but the couple called it quits shortly after. So, are Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz back together?

Beckham posted a photo on Instagram on Aug. 30, 2017, and I'm pretty sure it means they're dating again. Why, you ask? Because you can totally see a shadow of a woman taking the photo, and Moretz commented on it with a single heart emoji. Connect the dots, and you may find Moretz and Beckham. Being Instagram official is basically a freakin' proposal these days. Am I right, ladies? Elite Daily reached out to Moretz's team for confirmation, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

The entire rumor started in August of 2017 when Moretz re-followed Beckham on IG, and we all know that's a huge deal. If you re-follow your ex on Instagram, you're saying something. Moretz also liked an old photo of the pair that was shared by a fan account. Oh, la la! This is big!

Brooklyn Beckham and ex Chloe Grace Moretz fuel dating rumours … – Metro https://t.co/1MfqVjYEUV #ChloeGraceMoretz pic.twitter.com/EdKpyVtU4l — Chloe Moretz news (@chloemoretzpix) August 27, 2017

According to The Sun, on the weekend of Aug. 19, 2017, Moretz and Beckham were spotted attending a party in Los Angeles together. There, Moretz reportedly told several friends that she and Beckham were back together.

From SoulCycle to Boxing! Chloë Grace Moretz and Boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham Up Their Fitness Game… https://t.co/DKzW4sS6K5 #ChloeGraceMoretz pic.twitter.com/GaL9JUSX1R — Chloe Moretz news (@chloemoretzpix) August 27, 2017

Beckham recently moved to New York City, where he's attending college to study photography. Beckham as a professional photographer in NYC sounds epic. He told People Magazine,

I'm studying art and photography, like film and digital – a mix of both. I'm really excited to start and I feel like it'll be a really cool thing for me to focus on for a few years.

Although Beckham has been linked to YouTube star, Madison Beer, we know Moretz is the real deal. This is a cuteness overload. Go, them!

Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Grace Moretz Are 'Hanging Out' Again One Year After Breaking Up: Source https://t.co/btibyMhdTF pic.twitter.com/EEZy87Pspf — MSN (@MSN) August 21, 2017

