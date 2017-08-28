8 Celebrities Who Threw Major Shade At The 2017 VMAs

The 2017 VMAs were last night, Aug. 27 on MTV, and as always, the night came with its fair shares of highs, lows, and epic shade. The VMAs is one of the biggest nights of the year for music, and this year's show featured amazing performances from the likes of Kendrick Lamar (who won Video of the Year for “HUMBLE.” along with five other Moon Person trophies), P!nk (who accepted the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award in a moving speech about her daughter), Miley Cyrus, Logic, Ed Sheeran, and a killer finale performance of “Swish Swish” from Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj. But even though there were lots of great moments during the show last night, there were still plenty of celebrities who threw shade at the 2017 VMAs.

Of course, the VMAs have kind of become the music industry's favorite place to throw shade. A couple years ago when Miley Cyrus hosted the VMAs, Nicki Minaj famously called her out for what she allegedly said about her in an interview with the infamous line, “Miley, what's good?” And at last year's VMAs, people thought Calvin Harris was throwing shade at ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift when he accepted the award for Best Male Video and thanked some people involved on the video (Rihanna, the video's director), but left Swift's name out, even though we had already learned at that point that Swift had helped write the song under a pseudonym. So yeah, people historically throw shade at the VMAs. Here are all the celebs who threw shade this year.

1. Jack Antonoff

My boyfriend just casually eating a banana at the VMAs is a good reminder of why we've been at it half a decade — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) August 28, 2017

Yup, Jack Antonoff straight-up just ate a banana during Katy Perry's opening monologue at the VMAs. Some people took this as Antonoff just being himself and eating a banana, and others took it as him intentionally not paying attention to Perry's opening since he's close friends/works with Taylor Swift, with whom Perry has had a five-year feud. No way to tell what he meant, but we'll label it as semi-shade at the very least.

2. Adam Levine

It's always exciting to see how utterly horrible the VMAs will be. They really delivered so far this year. #HOLYFUCK — Adam Levine (@adamlevine) August 28, 2017

Adam Levine was not into the VMAs at all. About an hour into the show, Levine tweeted, “It's always exciting to see how utterly horrible the VMAs will be. They really delivered so far this year. #HOLYF*CK.” So, Adam, you're saying Maroon 5 won't be performing next year? OK, right. Got it. Cool.

Levine also wasn't pleased with the fact that Julia Michaels' performance was cut short for TV viewers (a lot of fans on Twitter thought this was bogus, as well). Michaels was one of the finalists for Best New Artist (ultimately losing to Khalid), but she was performing her song “Issues” when her sound went out (for the TV audiences, not the people actually at the show) and a voiceover came on announcing that Taylor Swift's new music video would be airing after the commercial break.

Julia Michaels gets cut off while she's singing and Lorde gets to NOT sing her whole song — Adam Levine (@adamlevine) August 28, 2017

He also called out MTV for cutting off Michaels' performance but letting Lorde do an entire performance without singing. (She had a bad case of the flu, so she did an interpretive dance instead of sang in order to save her voice.) Levine said, “Julia Michaels gets cut off while she's singing and Lorde get to NOT sing her whole song.”

In case you didn't know, Levine is friends with Michaels, which is why he wanted to see her perform and win Best New Artist. Before going solo, Michaels was a songwriter who wrote hits for the likes of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez.

3. Behati Prinsloo

Wow @vmas thanks for talking over then cutting to commercial half way through #juliamichaels performance. #votejuliamichaels — Behati Prinsloo (@BeePrinsloo) August 28, 2017

Levine's wife, Behati Prinsloo, also tweeted her disapproval about Michaels' performance being overshadowed. She tweeted, “Wow @vmas thanks for talking over then cutting to commercial half way through #juliamichaels performance. #votejuliamichaels.” So she clearly is also a fan of Michaels' and not MTV's.

She also wasn't that into Perry's hosting script, as she said in a tweet, “Whoever wrote Katy Perry's script for the #VMAs, I just want to let you know it's next level cringe worthy #makeitstop.” Yikes.

Whoever wrote Katy Perry's script for the #VMAs , I just want to let you know it's next level cringe worthy #makeitstop — Behati Prinsloo (@BeePrinsloo) August 28, 2017

4. David Phoenix Farrell

Couldn't agree more. Such a bummer to see how @mtv is handling their performers. https://t.co/ooZIn4KK7c — Dave Phoenix Farrell (@phoenixlp) August 28, 2017

David Phoenix Farrell is the bassist in Linkin Park, and he agreed with Levine and Prinsloo's sentiments about Michaels' performance being overlooked. Farrell quoted Levine's tweet and said, “Couldn't agree more. Such a bummer to see how @mtv is handling their performers.”

And honestly, they're all right. It was pretty shady to take Michaels' spotlight away when she's gunning for Best New Artist. But that's showbiz, kids.

5. Katy Perry

Wait… Did Katy Perry Just Shade Justin Bieber at the VMAs? – https://t.co/fZXFO6HqoA https://t.co/ZSK2UuuCQK pic.twitter.com/Xb2F23AtSD — Justin Bieber News (@JBieber_NewsUK) August 28, 2017

Lots of people think Katy Perry shaded Justin Bieber at the VMAs when she did that whole fake baby bit. She brought a fake baby on stage and then was joined on stage by DJ Khaled and his son, Asahd Khaled. Perry then proceeded to joke that her baby actually knew all of the words to the “Despacito” remix — a thing Bieber got heat for from fans in the past because he forgot the words while performing. So, was this intense shade? No, not really. Was it light shade aimed at poking fun at Bieber's on-stage mess up? Probably. It still was not the shadiest part of the night. And lord knows Perry could've been much shadier given the feud between her and Taylor Swift. She definitely could've thrown shade at Swift's “Look What You Made Me Do” music video that debuted during the show, but she didn't.

6. Miley Cyrus

when yo sista is tryna eat your face and youre tyna stay cool @mileycyrus pic.twitter.com/gYUzZ6DNDt — Noah Cyrus (@noahcyrus) August 28, 2017

This is some light shade, but shade nonetheless. Miley Cyrus attended the VMAs with her family in tow last night, and she sat with her little sister, Noah Cyrus, during the show, who was up for Best New Artist. The youngest Cyrus sister ended up losing Best New Artist to Khalid, and Miley responded by posting an Instagram of her and Noah captioned, “The shade of it all! @noahcyrus IS the best new artist!” But I mean, come on, wouldn't you be rooting for your little sister, too? We shall accept this shade, Miley.

7. Fifth Harmony

Full performance of Fifth Harmony "Down & Angel" RT if u loved their performance#5HonVMAs

pic.twitter.com/ArTkLEysvv — 5H FAMILY (@5HFamilyWorld) August 28, 2017

Fifth Harmony HARDCORE shaded ex-member Camila Cabello during their performance. They did so by coming on stage with one extra person, and having the fifth person jump off the stage. We assume it was supposed to be a not-so-subtle metaphor for Cabello leaving the group last year. The shade is thrown in the literal first seconds of their performance, so blink and you might miss it. But it. Is. Shady.

8. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift basically shaded herself in her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video that aired during the VMAs last night, as the music video features all of her past selves and calls out the criticism people have given her over the years. Well, herself and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, seeing as the “Look What You Made Me Do” lyrics seem to call out West's tilted stage and the rest of the drama the three of them went through. She also directly called out West in the video by including the past-Taylor who was famously interrupted by West at the 2009 VMAs (~Imma let you finish~). Swift didn't perform at the VMAs and wasn't in attendance, but her video did premiere to mixed reviews.

Subscribe to Elite Daily's official newsletter, The Edge, for more stories you don't want to miss.