Celebrities Are Wearing Pajamas Everywhere And We Don't Understand

There is something strange happening in the fashion world. Suddenly, celebrities are being seen out everywhere in their pajamas, and I'm a little confused. I've been taught my whole life to “put on real pants” and “dry shampoo can only hide so much.” Are we now glorifying this rolled-out-of-bed look? Yes, yes we are and it's magical. This is not me running to the grocery store in ratty joggers, these celebrities rocking pajamas look chic AF. You heard it here first: Celebrities wearing pajamas is a thing now because… fashion.

Although this look has been creeping into the mainstream for a bit, pajama-chic hit the ground running after Zendaya rocked a satiny set at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards. She made such a splash, that Anna Kendrick praised Zendaya for bringing the pajama look into her life.

Kendrick wore daisy-printed PJs to a recent book signing for Scrappy Little Nobody in NYC. She told Good Morning America,

I wore pajamas yesterday and pretended it was fashion. I feel like Zendaya started wearing pajamas, she's really doing the Lord's work making it fashionable for all of us to wear pajamas. Thank you, Zendaya, for everything that you do.

Couldn't have said it better myself. Below are seven celebrities who are rocking pajamas harder than anyone has rocked anything before.

1. Zendaya is the reigning pajama queen.

only Zendaya can rock pajamas pic.twitter.com/OPeHVRCb0M — evi (@horanbadwijade) August 17, 2017

Ah yes, where it all started — Zendaya at the Teen Choice Awards. She looks so effortlessly perfect. I love her curls and the slight sheen on the PJs. All hail the pajama queen.

2. Anna Kendrick keeps it flirty and floral.

She makes pajamas look cool

How do you do it @AnnaKendrick47 ?

Howwwww? pic.twitter.com/yEd3xiEzIA — AK47 (@ZwaidSal) August 20, 2017

Anna Kendrick made jokes about wearing her pajamas in public, but it's honestly working for her. She made this look her own with the daisy print and tapered pants. Keep up the good fashion-ing, Anna.

3. It's all over when Rihanna starts wearing it.

rihanna makes pajamas look like couture pic.twitter.com/se6XqKGMTp — babydoll (@praduuhhh) June 17, 2017

You know a trend is hot when Rihanna starts wearing it. She put a sexy twist on it by leaving her PJ top open to expose a lacy bra. Leave it to RiRi to make me want to sport pajamas literally everywhere.

4. Gigi Hadid went for a full bedtime look.

Cute pajamas you can totally wear as real clothes, à la Gigi Hadid https://t.co/GBTwGWfydp pic.twitter.com/vSxA7OZKjb — PeopleStyle (@peoplestyle) August 27, 2017

No one knows fashion like Gigi Hadid. Of course, she would be all about the pajama trend. Hadid really committed, too. Not only is she wearing a cozy striped pair of PJs, she also has her hair up and glasses on. You know that “I can't go anywhere because I took my contacts out” look? Hadid somehow makes it gorg.

5. Demi Lovato looks professional AF in pajamas.

It took me a minute to realize these were pajamas, they look super fancy. Demi Lovato looks gorgeous (as always), but also very comfy. I'm actually more at ease looking at celebrities who look comfortable.

6. Selena Gomez adds lipstick to dress up her PJs.

Some of the other looks I've seen are more dressy with a hint of PJ. On the other hand, Selena Gomez just went for it with the classic blue button down in the photo above. The red lip adds a hint of sexy to this relatively modest outfit.

7. Victoria Beckham DGAF.

Victoria Beckham is an absolute fashion icon. The structured black sunglasses offset the pink pajamas perfectly. She looks super chic, but in a definitely-doesn't-care-what-you-think kind of way.

As you can see, pajamas are in. I know I could literally never pull them off like the celebs above, so I'll probably stay away. However, I hope this trend is here to stay because everyone deserves to be comfy.

