Twitter Could Not Handle Daniel's Insane Quotes On ‘Bachelor In Paradise'

Daniel is back on Bachelor In Paradise and he has not disappointed. He walked in literally minutes before a rose ceremony, causing everyone who needed a rose to swarm him. This he loved (obvi). You know who else is loving it? Twitter is going ballistic about him. Tweets about Daniel from Bachelor in Paradise are seriously everything and more.

Daniel is the kind of guy who says things like,

I'm unraveling like a pool noodle.

That's an actual quote. Daniel seems like a neat guy. He's no stranger to reality television, this is his second round on Bachelor In Paradise. Before that, Daniel played the same type of doofus character on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette.

During his previous stint on BIP, Daniel referred to himself as an “eagle” and called many of the female contestants on the show “dogs.” It's been one episode into this season and he's already called himself a “wolf.” Once again, neat.

One thing is for sure, we can rely on BIP’s resident Canadian to deliver some outrageous one-liners. He's definitely a fan favorite — whether you love or hate him. As with most things, Twitter has a very torn opinion about him. However, we definitely want more.

Daniel is bringing this show back to life #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/brfCElfQJv — Laura Andra (@laura__andra) August 30, 2017

Some people legit cannot stand him.

Daniel, really? He is a straight up No! Come on ladies leave with your dignity. #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/95lytDKblT — Denise (@dejoyworld) August 30, 2017

I was not mentally prepared to see Daniel. That guy is 50 Shades of Douche. #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/9CrJK8913N — StargirlSmiles (@CallMeCatEyes) August 30, 2017

Daniel: I dont want to put all my chickens into one egg and let it hatch into a dinosaur. #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/jTkp0AeqYt — xoxo, LiLi (@_queenLilii) August 30, 2017

Daniel is like that creepy uncle who is completely innapproriate but somehow still always gets invited to Thanksgiving. #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/0QeMMZSmDx — PETTYBACHELORETTE (@Petty_Bach) August 30, 2017

Other people absolutely adore the Canadian wolf.

I'm mad they're wasting Daniel on Bachelor In Paradise. Make that dude the Bachelor. #BachelorInParadise — Trent (@BarstoolTrent) August 30, 2017

The biggest mistake #BachelorInParadise made this season was not having Daniel show up on Day 1 #CanadianWolf — The Megavitamin (@TheMegavitamin) August 30, 2017

Daniel is ready for #BachelorInParadise and so are we! Let's goooooooooo pic.twitter.com/JX14nWhFnl — Bachelor Burn Book (@bachelorburnbk) August 30, 2017

While we can't control what Daniel is going to do or say, we can always rely on him to stir up drama or make us shake our heads. What will Daniel do next? I honestly have no idea. Like none at all. In my opinion, Lacey will keep throwing herself at him and he will keep insulting her. You're doing amazing, sweetie.

Lacey's dream man is Daniel? Do better sweetie #BachelorInParadise — Madi (@BigMadibb) August 30, 2017

Daniel is probably here to stay.. at least for a few episodes. My advice to you is sit back, enjoy the ride, and follow along on your Twitter feed.

