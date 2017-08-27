Demi Lovato's 2017 VMAs Outfit Is So Fierce And Twitter Is Freaking Out

The VMAs are TV's wildest award show, so you better believe the stars are looking to impress. These tweets about Demi Lovato's 2017 VMAs dress show that the internet wasn't just feeling her look — people were obsessed, and rightfully so. She was one of the first celebs to catch fans' attention when she arrived in a sheer, long-sleeved jumpsuit and glittery harem pants. Everyone's mouths dropped because she looked absolutely fierce.

Twitter, naturally, could not handle all the feels for the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer's outfit. Tweets poured in about how strong and confident she looked, and it seems no one was disappointed with this selection.

The singer is no stranger to body confidence. Just a few weeks ago, she took to Instagram to share a shot with a crop top and baggy sweats. The caption read,

I rarely post pics with my belly button showing because I'm normally insecure about showing my full stomach but I've been working really hard and thanks to @d.leith and his yummy food with @lockhartandleith I've been seeing progress so I thought I'd post this cause I'm feeling myself right now!!

And people are 100 percent feeling her right now. Can you blame them?

Have a look at some of the comments about Lovato's look.

DEMI LOVATO IS ART #VMAs — alaiz (@purposerugge) August 27, 2017

If I want someone to stab me in the back, I want it to be Demi Lovato. That death stare. IM SHOOK. #VMAs pic.twitter.com/NNO6yxuK9Z — Jason Bolaños (@JBinAV) August 27, 2017

Demi Lovato is serving LOOKS at the vmas. COME THRUU QUEEN — Ally (@TSFlorida_) August 27, 2017

I am HERE for Demi Lovato @ddlovato

Where is Lovatics?❤❤ #vmas — Elle Lovato (@Eleftheria_kndl) August 27, 2017

Twitter is totally in love with this look.

#vmas WHY ARENT WE TALKING ABOUT HOW GOOD DEMI LOVATO LOOKS TONIGHT LIKE WTF pic.twitter.com/UAFiXHjL5V — ag4?✨ (@arianassvogue) August 27, 2017

We see you Demi Lovato Love the Harem pants #VMAs Follow us for more Award Show #LuesLook pic.twitter.com/rv3WEWrrdL — The Lue Crew (@TheLueCrew) August 27, 2017

The singer is slated to perform at the show tonight as well, and it's probably going to be just as kickass as her outfit. She was also nominated for Best Song of the Summer for “Sorry Not Sorry,” according to The Hollywood Reporter, though the title ultimately went to Lil Uzi Vert's “XO Tour Llif3.”

But regardless of who takes home a Moonperson during the show, Lovato is a winner simply because of her confident attitude and sexy look.

