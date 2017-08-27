Demi Lovato Performed “Sorry Not Sorry” At The VMAs And It Was Everything

The 2017 VMAS is finally here, you guys, and the night is already incredible. Demi Lovato's VMAs performance has to be the highlight of the evening, at least in my opinion. The 25-year-old singer totally slayed the stage and fans are going crazy on Twitter.

Demi Lovato first grabbed everyone's attention when she made an appearance at the VMAs red carpet wearing a long-sleeved jumpsuit and glittery harem pants. JUST LOOK AT HER IN THESE PICS. THE GIRL LOOKS AMAZING.

At first, Demi's fans weren't sure she would make it to the VMAs since she was barely nominated for any awards. OK, OK, that's a slight exaggeration: the singer was up for Song Of The Summer for “Sorry Not Sorry,” but that's it! WTF, MTV? Demi Lovato deserves all the Moon Person awards and more.

But don't worry, everyone, there is a god. Lovato made her way to The Forum in Inglewood, California, to show the VMAs what's up. THIS NIGHT WOULD HAVE BEEN NOTHING WITHOUT YOU, DEMI. THANK GOD YOU CAME.

We see you Demi Lovato Love the Harem pants #VMAs Follow us for more Award Show #LuesLook pic.twitter.com/rv3WEWrrdL — The Lue Crew (@TheLueCrew) August 27, 2017

If I want someone to stab me in the back, I want it to be Demi Lovato. That death stare. IM SHOOK. #VMAs pic.twitter.com/NNO6yxuK9Z — Jason Bolaños (@JBinAV) August 27, 2017

Now, let's talk about this performance. Look at how good she looks! If you want to re-watch the magic, you can check out the full video below. Demi looks amazing wearing a blue cut-out bodysuit with black pants and blue heels. Also, we need to talk about her pony. She's pulling an Ariana Grande right now and I'm loving it.

Not gonna lie, “Sorry Not Sorry” is a f*cking jam. I could listen to this song for the rest of my life. I'M SERIOUS. It's the perfect song to work out to, too. LMAO, not like I work out. OK, I should probably go to the gym more…

BUT THIS ISN'T ABOUT ME. It's about Demi. MTV, y'all better be taking notes because “Sorry Not Sorry” better be up for Song Of The Year next year, or else. See you in 2018, everyone!

