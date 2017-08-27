This Ed Sheeran And Lil Uzi Vert Mashup Absolutely Rocked At The 2017 VMAs

Were you waiting with bated breath for Ed Sheeran's MTV Video Music Awards performance? Well, our favorite redheaded crooner (and one-time Lannister army soldier) didn't disappoint! If you were loving it during Ed Sheeran's VMAs performance, which included a mashup with Lil Uzi Vert, you weren't alone. Pretty much everyone was loving the perfection.

The performance started out pretty classically, with Sheeran doing his hit “Shape Of You” — which, we still all have stuck in our heads, so not complaining at all.

Sheeran was up for a bunch of awards at the 2017 VMAs on Aug. 27 in California. He was a contender for the prestigious Artist of the Year award; Best Pop for “Shape Of You;” and Best Cinematography (along with cinematographer Steve Annis) for “Castle On The Hill.”

More to come.

