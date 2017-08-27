Quantcast

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

This Ed Sheeran And Lil Uzi Vert Mashup Absolutely Rocked At The 2017 VMAs

Lilli Petersen
Were you waiting with bated breath for Ed Sheeran's MTV Video Music Awards performance? Well, our favorite redheaded crooner (and one-time Lannister army soldier) didn't disappoint! If you were loving it during Ed Sheeran's VMAs performance, which included a mashup with Lil Uzi Vert, you weren't alone. Pretty much everyone was loving the perfection.

The performance started out pretty classically, with Sheeran doing his hit “Shape Of You” — which, we still all have stuck in our heads, so not complaining at all.

Sheeran was up for a bunch of awards at the 2017 VMAs on Aug. 27 in California. He was a contender for the prestigious Artist of the Year award; Best Pop for “Shape Of You;” and Best Cinematography (along with cinematographer Steve Annis) for “Castle On The Hill.”

More to come.

Lilli Petersen

Lilli Petersen is the Night News Editor at Elite Daily. She previously covered News & Politics for Refinery29, and has also been published at The Mary Sue. She writes people and argues with things.
