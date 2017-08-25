Everyone Is Making The Same Savage Joke About Beyoncé, “Formation,” And Taylor Swift

The internet has come for Taylor Swift. On the heels of releasing her single, “Look What You Made Me Do,” off her impending new album Reputation, Swift also teased a 19-second glimpse of her new music video intended to hype up interest in the song and video. Unfortunately, all the teaser video did was incite the internet to create its best Taylor Swift and Beyoncé “Formation” memes to date. However, set to premiere — when else? — on Sunday, Aug. 27, during the VMAs, the internet has made it clear where they fall on the Swift vs. Beyoncé, “Formation” vs. “Look What You Made Me Do” scale, and here's a hint — it's not at all on the Reputation singer's side.

When the singer first dropped the “Look What You Made Me Do” teaser in the early hours of Friday, Aug. 25, not even 12 hours after dropping the single on Tidal, Spotify, iTunes, and Apple Music, fans came out in droves to immediately defend what they viewed was an “all-new” version of their beloved Swift. There was the usual commentary that Swift had, once again, eschewed responsibility for her behaviors — and for the Kimye drama, the Katy feud, and the echoing silence during the 2016 election — but what shocked fans and critics alike most was just how parallel the gothic imagery in “Look What You Made Me Do” ran compared to Beyoncé's knockout “Formation” video.

If you don't remember, the iconic line (OK, to be fair, one of many iconic lines) in Queen Bey's “Formation” was the “When he f*ck me good I take his ass to Red Lobster.” Twitter, of course, had a field day with the lyric:

when he fuck me good i take his ass to red lobster cause i slay pic.twitter.com/fHPRjWgJft — lioneladams (@lioneladams17) July 4, 2017

The song and its corresponding music video have been touted as a celebration of black culture and the black experience, and as Mike WiLL explained in a 2016 interview with Red Bull Music Academy, that memorable line was one of Bey's own doing, and a departure from the original lyrics. According to FirstWeFeast.com, the initial plan was for the lyric to read, “When he f*ck me good I take his ass to Margiela,” a tip to the fashion house. But it was Beyoncé who morphed the song from just a celebration of the empowerment of women to a celebration and anthem for black culture.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter users were far less forgiving (but damn, much funnier) when it came to roasting Swift for playing off of a moment so closely tied to Beyoncé:

When he fuck me good I take his ass to the salad bar at Ruby Tuesday's. pic.twitter.com/rkYy2xgmfM — Alexander Kacala (@AlexanderKacala) August 25, 2017

"When he fuck me good I take his ass to panera" pic.twitter.com/TrGv9qv6Kb — Lil God. (@_Jacism) August 25, 2017

When he fuck me good I take his ass to Starbucks pic.twitter.com/oXs1ILxzbr — paul (@sizzlershook) August 25, 2017

when he fuck me good i take his ass to by CHLOE pic.twitter.com/o4kTIagNh1 — corey kindberg (@coreykindberg) August 25, 2017

When he fuck me good I take his ass to Cracker Barrel. pic.twitter.com/y4x1m2cDRD — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) August 25, 2017

i take his ass to Bubba Gump Shrimp Company pic.twitter.com/8mrLVgNoxS — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) August 25, 2017

“If he F me good I'll take his ass to Smorgasburg.” pic.twitter.com/OwmxeSZuNq — Kate Rose (@KateRoseMe) August 25, 2017

when he fuck me good i take his ass to juice generation pic.twitter.com/McuHnMCZVe — corey kindberg (@coreykindberg) August 25, 2017

"If he hit it right I might take his ass to White Castle" pic.twitter.com/6exMbCSS8G — the resa (@theresamakes) August 25, 2017

"When he f#@k me good, I take his ass to Whole Foods!" pic.twitter.com/quzJ7vdA7H — DAKnerys Targaryen (@AdrianNeenan) August 25, 2017

when he fuck me good i take his ass to Trader Joe's pic.twitter.com/dUEfyW4UeL — rahul kothari (@rahulk013) August 25, 2017

when he fuck me good i take his ass to BRUNCH and then we go look at accent pillows at Cb2 pic.twitter.com/dwaaAd0bHT — corey kindberg (@coreykindberg) August 25, 2017

When he fuck me good I take his ass to Chipotle pic.twitter.com/8vP1eotKlk — claudia (@claudiachoxo) August 25, 2017

when he fuck me good i take his ass to SoulCycle pic.twitter.com/sjOBQ7nfPu — corey kindberg (@coreykindberg) August 25, 2017

"When he try to make me orgasm I take his ass to Red Robin" pic.twitter.com/vA8RsgVqGG — Ben Berk (@BerkowitzBen) August 25, 2017

"When he fuck me for more than five min I take his ass to Olive Garden" pic.twitter.com/YUj677gb2m — Undead Papi (@GeroLoveCat) August 25, 2017

Bye, Taylor!

