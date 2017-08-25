Everyone Is Making The Same Savage Joke About Beyoncé, “Formation,” And Taylor Swift
The internet has come for Taylor Swift. On the heels of releasing her single, “Look What You Made Me Do,” off her impending new album Reputation, Swift also teased a 19-second glimpse of her new music video intended to hype up interest in the song and video. Unfortunately, all the teaser video did was incite the internet to create its best Taylor Swift and Beyoncé “Formation” memes to date. However, set to premiere — when else? — on Sunday, Aug. 27, during the VMAs, the internet has made it clear where they fall on the Swift vs. Beyoncé, “Formation” vs. “Look What You Made Me Do” scale, and here's a hint — it's not at all on the Reputation singer's side.
When the singer first dropped the “Look What You Made Me Do” teaser in the early hours of Friday, Aug. 25, not even 12 hours after dropping the single on Tidal, Spotify, iTunes, and Apple Music, fans came out in droves to immediately defend what they viewed was an “all-new” version of their beloved Swift. There was the usual commentary that Swift had, once again, eschewed responsibility for her behaviors — and for the Kimye drama, the Katy feud, and the echoing silence during the 2016 election — but what shocked fans and critics alike most was just how parallel the gothic imagery in “Look What You Made Me Do” ran compared to Beyoncé's knockout “Formation” video.
If you don't remember, the iconic line (OK, to be fair, one of many iconic lines) in Queen Bey's “Formation” was the “When he f*ck me good I take his ass to Red Lobster.” Twitter, of course, had a field day with the lyric:
The song and its corresponding music video have been touted as a celebration of black culture and the black experience, and as Mike WiLL explained in a 2016 interview with Red Bull Music Academy, that memorable line was one of Bey's own doing, and a departure from the original lyrics. According to FirstWeFeast.com, the initial plan was for the lyric to read, “When he f*ck me good I take his ass to Margiela,” a tip to the fashion house. But it was Beyoncé who morphed the song from just a celebration of the empowerment of women to a celebration and anthem for black culture.
Unsurprisingly, Twitter users were far less forgiving (but damn, much funnier) when it came to roasting Swift for playing off of a moment so closely tied to Beyoncé:
Bye, Taylor!
Subscribe to Elite Daily's official newsletter, The Edge, for more stories you don't want to miss.
Comments