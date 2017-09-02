Fans Are Absolutely Losing It Over Taylor Swift's New Song “Ready For It”

Absolutely no one could have predicted the frenzy Taylor Swift's “Ready For It” created after the singer dropped the song in the middle of a college football face-off on Saturday, Sept. 2, and yet, here we are. Twitter, especially, has gone off its rocker, and tweets about Taylor Swift's “Ready For It” will probably have you oscillating somewhere between “RIP me,” and “WTF just happened?!”

Premiering during a Saturday night showdown between No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Florida State, “Ready For It” sounds exactly nothing like everything we've come to expect from the Taylor Swift of yesteryear. (Though, to keep it real, “Look What You Made Me Do” — the first single off her forthcoming Reputation, which is set to release Nov. 10 — sounds wholeheartedly like a whiny teen retort to all of Swift's most notable celebrity spats between the likes of Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, the media, her #SQUAD, Hiddleswift haters, and more.) “Ready For It” feels much more like an evolution for the artist — it's sexier and more breathy, and also features a touch (a touch!) of an EDM-worthy beat we've all come to expect from yet another famous Swift ex: Calvin Harris.

My critiques aside, the internet just about lost it minutes after Swift's song hit TVs across the country. I mean, just what was Swift thinking, giving no warning about a song like this on a holiday weekend?

Are you #readyforit? No. 1 Alabama. No. 3 Florida State. Right NOW on ABC and streaming live on the ESPN App. pic.twitter.com/pojroWJRHL — ESPN (@espn) September 3, 2017

Some Fans Immediately Loved It

The new song is so classic Taylor Swift and doesn't just sound like 1 Era but a combination of all of them and AND I AM SO READY FOR IT — Alyssa (@Lyyssaaaa13) September 3, 2017

I CALLED IT. She put out a song that would cause buzz first and immediately follows up with a sure fire hit.

Taylor Swift – #ReadyForIt — Erik Zachary (@ErikZ) September 3, 2017

LISTEN I JUST WOKE UP CAN TAYLOR SWIFT NOT ATTACK ME WITH NEW MUSIC pic.twitter.com/oFSBUUKERi — anu (@shadesofslaylor) September 3, 2017

Taylor Swift: are you ready for it? Me: BITCH WHAT THE FUKKCKCKX — emma is NOT READY (@shookswiftie) September 3, 2017

I JUST WANT THE SONG. MY WIG IS GONE, I'M BALD, I'M POOR, AND I WANT @taylorswift13 'S NEW SONG. — Rachael (@RachaelRoss405) September 3, 2017

Me: *doesn't care about sports really*

Taylor Swift: "ABC 8 PM Alabama Vs Florida State #ReadyForIt "

Me: WOW I LOVE SPORTS NOW GO TEAM — Ainsley (@ainsley_kelso) September 3, 2017

Did Taylor Swift just drop another single? So, ready for it! — Hesham Mashhour (@TweetsHesham) September 3, 2017

I AM NOT #ReadyforIt TAYLOR SWIFT!!!!!! I WILL NEVER BE READY!!! — Monica ✨ (@mcmiorandi) September 3, 2017

@taylornation13 @taylorswift13 Are You Ready For It is amazing. I can not wait for this album in its entirety. — Amanda Womack (@Mboromom) September 3, 2017

#ReadyForIt no @taylorswift13 i totally can tell you that I'm not ready for it wsldlsfkd!!! — eh (@harrystxrlight) September 3, 2017

WHEN A NEW TAYLOR SWIFT SONG COMES OUT OF LITERALLY NOWHERE AND YOU HAD NO TIME TO PREPARE pic.twitter.com/dTj6q8GDc4 — Amber (@TSwiftMadeMeDo) September 3, 2017

Others Were, Uh, Kind Of Confused About Swift's Medium Of Choice

Me just now when @taylorswift13 dropped that new song teaser during the opening of the #alabamavsfloridastate game pic.twitter.com/1BdyS18Y9e — Jem (@JustJem24) September 3, 2017

Wait Taylor Swift is premiering a new song at a college football game? — Siobhan Morris (@siomo) September 3, 2017

The Swifties have come out in full force to show their support, but there's no denying that even this release came as a surprise to Swift's vast fanbase. Thankfully, we've moved beyond Swift's cryptic snake-inspired tweets on Instagram and have entered the phase of hype for her new album where she just releases new song after new song without a warning. Reputation, set to be available at an iTunes near you on Nov. 10, is reportedly going to be Swift's first, and last, response to all of the criticism of her in the media. If this Instagram is any indication…

We're in for quite a September and October, you guys. Hope you're ready.

