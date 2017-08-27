Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid Didn't Walk The VMAs Red Carpet And Fans Are Wondering Why

Hollywood's hottest couple is missing in action, and naturally, fans are wondering: Where are Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik at the VMAs?

This year marks a great deal of accomplishments for the two. Malik continued to step out of the One Direction limelight and opt for a solo career while Hadid reigned as fashion's leading lady. The two even appeared together — snuggling in fall-like in plaid outfits — on the cover of the August issue of Vogue, where they discussed dismantling gender norms within fashion.

“With social media, the world's gotten very small,” Malik said, according to Vogue, “and it can seem like everyone's doing the same thing. Gender, whatever — you want to make your own statement. You know? You want to feel distinct.”

Speaking of making a statement, it looks like former bandmate Harry Styles also received a nom this year for his solo work, so we're hanging tight to see if the VMAs will produce some type of mini 1D reunion (fans can only hope). Malik is nominated for Best Collaboration with Taylor Swift on the super steamy Fifty Shades Darker single, “I Don't Wanna Live Forever.” Styles is nominated for the Best Pop category and Best Visual Effects for “Sign Of The Times.”

So, if this is the case, where exactly are these two?

More to come.

Subscribe to Elite Daily's official newsletter, The Edge, for more stories you don't want to miss.