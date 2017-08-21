Here's How To Pronounce “SZA,” If You Were Wondering

As we gear up for the twenty-third MTV Video Music Awards, we're bound to see a mix of familiar faces, like our host — the inventor of pop music — Katy Perry, and newcomers, like singer/songwriter SZA. Yeah, read that correctly, her name is SZA. Now, if you're anything like me, you probably just assumed that was a typo, but don't rub your eyes or send me a rude email, because it wasn't. The girl's name is SZA. Again, if you're anything like me, you're probably wondering how to pronounce SZA right about now. Well, I am here, ever the beacon of knowledge, to come to your rescue and inform you that SZA is pronounced “Sizza.”

That's right, it's Sizza. Not ZA or Zay or S-Z-A, but Sizza. Though the 26-year-old R&B singer has been writing and releasing music under the name SZA since before she signed with Top Dawg Entertainment (the same company that represents Kendrick Lamar) in 2013, this is the first time we'll be seeing her at MTV's biggest awards show. SZA is even up for one of the biggest honors of the night as she is nominated in the category for Best New Artist alongside other “newcomers” Noah Cyrus, Young M.A., Kodak Black, Khalid, and Julia Michaels. Of course, since she's steadily making her way into the spotlight, people are learning how to say her name and her day-one fans have been having fun with teaching them.

How do you pronounce SZA? Cuz i don't know what that is. Is the S silent? Do you say the letters separately? What, I need to know? Lol — jazz (@dancingbballgal) August 21, 2017

sza is so good but i can't pronounce her name — Aaron M (@amedina2018) August 19, 2017

man i love sza so much :—-( but idk how to pronounce her name HAHAHA — Maui (@mauiseverino) August 21, 2017

This is SZA. Her name is pronounced "sizza" not "s-z-a". it's "sizza" pic.twitter.com/gAnEHopq8K — KING (@KINGPR1NCESS) July 22, 2016

how u pronounce sza 3 times fast? pic.twitter.com/JqlGbXZqOb — jackson martin (@ITZJACKMARTIN) August 19, 2017

The singer's real name is Solána Imani Rowe, but she has never used that name as an artist. She was inspired by Wu Tang Clan member RZA to work under the stage name SZA, and now here we are trying to pronounce it.

Her debut album Ctrl was just released in April and definitely helped to earn her a spot among this year's VMA nominees. Let's just hope if she ends up winning the presenter can pronounce her name properly.

Subscribe to Elite Daily's official newsletter, The Edge, for more stories you don't want to miss.