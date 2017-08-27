Katy Perry Wore A Space Suit To The VMAs And Jack Antonoff's Reaction Was The Best

You guys, sometimes, during award shows, the only thing going through my head the entire time is a constant stream of “WTF?” And sometimes, I feel alone in that respect. But other times, Katy Perry wears a literal iridescent space suit on stage during her intro for the 2017 VMAs, my “WTF” stream of consciousness starts, and then, I happily realize I'm not alone. Enter: Jack Antonoff, the lead singer of Bleachers. Jack Antonoff eating a banana at the VMAs during Katy Perry's speech is quite possibly the perfect representation of me during awkward award shows 24/7.

It goes without saying that everyone was certainly anticipating some sort of crazy intro from Katy Perry at this year's VMAs, and what we got was certainly… interesting, to say the least. I mean, she came out on stage in a weird space suit, and she spent a lot of time trying to be sarcastic about the state of the world right now. She brought out a rack of clothes as if she were about to change into a new outfit and picked out a red handmaid's outfit (you know, like the ones from The Handmaid's Tale). Blessed be the fruit, I guess, Katy? Anyway, Jack Antonoff's face eating this banana during that whole debacle is pretty much the most relatable reaction I've seen yet:

Jack Antonoff bored and eating a banana during Katy Perry's intro is all of us watching this intro. #VMAs pic.twitter.com/QXgE3H3VIM — Hunter Ingram (@hunter_wesley) August 28, 2017

Yeah, unfortunately for Katy, Jack wasn't the only one whose reaction to her VMAs intro was a little less than enthusiastic. Twitter didn't really seem into the whole bit either, and most people thought it fell short on the funny factor.

So Katy Perry is the host, they just decided not to make her work? Performance, intro, to performance? #VMAs2017 pic.twitter.com/xvLH2mo0PN — Charneil (@Charneilb) August 28, 2017

That guy eating a banana during Katy Perry's intro is my spirit animal #vmas — Yamuna Victoria (@YamunaVictoria) August 28, 2017

This Katy Perry intro is so lame. Like what. #VMAs — Alex Meiring (@THEalexmeiring) August 28, 2017

This intro is so uncomfy I'm so sorry Katy Perry please see yourself out #VMAs — chr¡s (@ichrisherrero) August 28, 2017

Jack Antonoff eating a banana during Katy Perry's cringey intro is my constant mood — Reagan Whittington (@reaganee525) August 28, 2017

okay but that katy perry vma intro was painful. — ✨Christy✨ (@stellarchrist) August 28, 2017

I am so confused by Katy Perry's intro… just…Next performance please #VMAs pic.twitter.com/yaJ4aa5sIY — TakeOff the LeftOff (@fatimaonikasy) August 28, 2017

I will say, Katy does have a point that the world right now is pretty freaking confusing, so maybe her entire intro was just a complicated metaphor for the confusing state of society? IDK, you guys, I'm just trying to make sense of things here.

Regardless, the night is still young, and Katy still has time to turn this hosting gig around. I believe in you, Katy! Just make sure Jack Antonoff doesn't have anymore bananas.

