Joe Jonas Rocked A Serious Mustache At The VMAs And Twitter Couldn't Deal

Normally, I am 100 percent a proponent of people doing what makes them happy with their appearance. I'm all, “DO YOU, FAM, WHATEVER IT IS! LIVE YOUR TRUTH.” But then, Joe Jonas' mustache at the 2017 VMAs metaphorically hit me in the goddamn face, and I just wanna know why he did this? Seriously, Joe, I love you. You're a bright, shining star with a voice like an angel, but where along the way did you wake up and think, “Yes, a caterpillar on my top lip is a great idea. Why didn't I think of this before?”

Maybe our boy Joe thought this look was a good pairing with his and DNCE's throwback performance of Rod Stewart's classic “Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?” at the VMAs tonight (Spoiler: It was not a good pairing.) Or maybe he just thought it was time for ~something new~. Who knows? But Joe, the next time you're thinking, “Should I or should I not grow a serious mustache on my face?” just… don't. I'm not gonna sugarcoat this for you.

Before you all start yelling at me, saying that I'm “only one person whose opinion doesn't matter” (which I have 1) heard before and 2) like, you're not wrong about), please understand I'm definitely not the only one who feels this way. Twitter is having a f*cking field day about this right now, wondering WTF Joe Jonas is doing with a mustache like that.

who told joe jonas that mustache was acceptable? #vmas pic.twitter.com/PVBwqTUG6W — trent ☾ (@trentjohnson924) August 28, 2017

popular opinion: joe jonas's mustache is stupid #VMAs — SHE'S DEAD. (@nopantspictures) August 28, 2017

joe jonas sweetie, you tried with the mustache but leave it to steve harvey thank you pic.twitter.com/TtxQ3dfdSf — chad 🙂 (@shad_xo) August 28, 2017

joe jonas is so attractive. NOT WITH THAT MUSTACHE THO — abz (@abbieleeee) August 28, 2017

i know it's got and like we're still reeling from the taylor vid but i really think we need to have a convo abt joe jonas's mustache — little miss crabcake (@caitlinbisnette) August 28, 2017

alright Joe Jonas your mustache HAS GOT TO GOOOO — Romy Sagen (@romy_sagen) August 28, 2017

I'm gonna throw another unpopular opinion at everyone: Joe Jonas with this mustache legit looks like he stepped out of The Lonely Island's video for “The Creep.” I'm sure Joe Jonas is a great dude. I really am. All I'm saying is that with Joe's new look, if we turn our backs and then look back at him really quickly, we'd probably catch him walking on his toes with claw hands. Just saying.

But at the end of the day, Joe is a big boy. He can make his own choices. This is now Joe Jonas' mustache's world, and we're all living in it.

Subscribe to Elite Daily's official newsletter, The Edge, for more stories you don't want to miss.