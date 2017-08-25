Kanye West Fans Are Calling Taylor Swift Out For Her New ‘Reputation' Merch

Taylor Swift is causing all sorts of pop storms to rise. She's breaking the internet pretty much every second this week, and we freakin' love it. This time, she's messing with Kanye West fans, and we all know that's a big no-no. Taylor Swift's Reputation merch is coming out soon, and fans are saying it looks like Kanye West's merch. The drama unfolds.

Swift and Kanye haven't always had the greatest relationship. Their feud began in 2009, when West rushed the stage during Swift's acceptance speech for Best Female Video at the VMAs. However, Kanye really crossed the line when he called Swift a “b*tch” in his song, “Famous.” If that wasn't dramatic enough for you, on July 17, 2016, Kim Kardashian released a video of West and Swift on the phone with each other, claiming that Swift was totally fine with West's lyrics. Swift denied ever being OK with the word “b*tch.” Yikes. That's when Kim K declared National Snake Day on Twitter. Things got intense. This week, Swift posted all of these weird snake videos and released a single called “Look What You Made Me Do.” Is the entire new Swift album about Kanye West and Kim K? It's starting to look that way.

If Swift is actually copying Kanye West's Life of Pablo art, she is, without a doubt, out for revenge. If this is just an honest mistake, then she could've fooled me. The similarities are… pretty similar.

Would you look at that?

Oh, nooooo.

Taylor Swift ripped off Kanye West Pablo merch……. pic.twitter.com/lodtJBA4fl — Florencia Bermales (@flowayout) August 25, 2017

We're all going crazy.

Am I crazy or the Taylor line "I don't like your tilted stage" aimed at Kanye's Saint Pablo Tour, yet she's using his font for her merch? pic.twitter.com/C33Ug9HO0y — Karla Rodriguez (@ohkarli_) August 25, 2017

Oh, how the tables have turned.

I'm just shook cuz Taylor's font on the album is the same font Kanye uses on his Pablo merch. AND her vid is premiering @ the vmas where — kalei jared (@jarebearr7) August 25, 2017

Is Kanye laughing or crying?

*Ye sees the fake Pablo Taylor Merch* pic.twitter.com/4fuwWJTTbP — Des (@D3SP4) August 25, 2017

Taylor merch.

you can really buy life of pablo-style merch and SNAKE RINGS on taylor's website. i'm crying. #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo pic.twitter.com/82NeAvt6fk — emmy (@emmmycollins) August 25, 2017

Kanye Merch.

Kanye West's 'Life of Pablo' merch nominated for Beazley Design of the Year Award. https://t.co/7LPwR5yQqE pic.twitter.com/xpKay3xxVg — Complex Style (@ComplexStyle) August 16, 2017

Oh, the drama!

When I see Taylor Swift's new album cover mimics the font for Kanye's Pablo merch pic.twitter.com/iHnmxbkCR9 — Chris Daniels (@sirchrisdaniels) August 23, 2017

Please let it be a reference to “Famous.” Please?

The font on taylor's album looks like Kanye's font on his Pablo merch ?? if a #Famous reference it on the album I'll be mad and also into it — Britt Waters (@ItsBrittWaters) August 24, 2017

It's all too much!

Guys Taylor Swift used the same font from Kanye's Life of Pablo merch and her album cover looks similar to the Life of Pablo album cover. pic.twitter.com/S7JtTv018X — Nicki Mannion (@NickiMannion) August 23, 2017

Swift, I'm counting the days until you tell the world the meaning behind your new album. Is it about Kanye? Is it about Katy Perry? Is it about one of your many exes? I pray it's about something juicy. Oh, Swift. You know how to stir the pot.

