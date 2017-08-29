The Kardashians Just Donated An Insane Amount Of Money To Hurricane Harvey

The Kardashian family is helping out relief efforts in Texas in a massive way. On Tuesday morning, the famous family confirmed that they would be donating half a million dollars to the Red Cross and Salvation Army to aid relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas. The Kardashians' Hurricane Harvey donation is definitely one of the largest single donations to be given amid a number of celebrities showing their support for Houston in the aftermath of the devastating hurricane.

On Tuesday morning, the Kardashians confirmed they are donating $500,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kris Jenner all tweeted out the statement that they along with Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner will be donating half a million dollars to the Red Cross and Salvation Army in order to help families and businesses affected by Hurricane Harvey. TMZ reported that the Kardashians' donation has already gone through to the two emergency aid organizations, and is being split evenly between them. The Kardashians are the latest in a string of celebrities showing their support for relief efforts in Houston recently — Katy Perry gave a special shoutout to the struggling city while she was hosting the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, and Houston native Beyoncé is working with her charity organization to help families affected by the catastrophic storm.

Houston we are praying for you! My mom, sisters & I will be donating $500,000 to @redcross and @salvationarmyus today #HoustonStrong — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 29, 2017

My sisters, mom and I accept your challenge Kev! We will be donating $500 thousand to @redcross and @salvationarmyus today #HoustonStrong https://t.co/f8iurk8dNX — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 29, 2017

My daughters & I are donating $500k to Houston disaster relief to help those affected by #HurricaneHarvey #RedCross #SalvationArmy — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) August 29, 2017

But one of the most influential celebrities to step up after Hurricane Harvey has been Kevin Hart, who posted a video to Instagram challenging his fellow celebrities to donate to relief efforts. Specifically, Hart called out Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Jay Z, Beyoncé, Jerry Seinfeld, Steve Harvey, and Justin Timberlake to donate, and pledged to donate $25,000 himself. Though he didn't call out the Kardashians himself, Hart's video clearly inspired them, as Khloe responded to his tweet with the news of their donation.

Sadly, the situation is still dire in Houston, but any bit of money that you can give helps. You can make a donation to the Red Cross here, or to the Salvation Army here.

Subscribe to Elite Daily's official newsletter, The Edge, for more stories you don't want to miss.