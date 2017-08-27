Kendrick Lamar Won Video Of The Year At The 2017 VMAs And Fans Are Losing It

WOW, WHAT A NIGHT. The 2017 VMAs might be the craziest three hours of television I've ever watched in my life. It's been an action-packed evening filled with insane performances, lots of drama, and Katy Perry, well, being Katy Perry. What more could you want in life? The most dramatic moment of the show came right at the very end, though, when it was announced that Kendrick Lamar won Video Of The Year at the VMAs. That's right, fans had to wait two hours to find out who took home the biggest award of the night, but it was totally worth the wait… in my opinion, at least.

Kendrick Lamar was up against Bruno Mars for “24K Magic,” Alessia Cara for “Scars To Your Beautiful,” D.J. Khaled ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller for “Wild Thoughts,” and The Weeknd for “Reminder.” I don't know about you, but I could watch any of these music videos for the rest of my life. Seriously, I go to bed dreaming about D.J. Khaled and Rihanna shimmying down the streets of Miami. That image will be engraved in my mind for the rest of my life.

If you haven't had a chance to watch all five music videos, I suggest you check them out.

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”

D.J. Khaled ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

The Weeknd – “Reminder”

Of course, when the winner for the Video Of The Year award was announced, fans completely lost it. Everyone went to Twitter to express their feelings about everything that went down.

Kendrick Lamar takes home video of the year at the #VMAs pic.twitter.com/eVATyqNJQi — Top Tech Hits (@toptechin2017) August 28, 2017

Congrats, Kendrick!

