Kim And Kanye Fans Are Dying To Know If They'll Show Up To The VMAs

If you're a fan of music and grew up watching MTV Hits just so you could see your favorite artists' new videos on the regular, then the VMAs are probably like a national holiday for you. Hundreds of talented artists gather each your to celebrate their hard work while a select few perform live for the world. Awards are given, musicians thank their fans, and the crowd roars. However, the crowd is wondering where a certain power couple is this year: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. The question is undeniably taunting all of us: Are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the VMAs?

Well, there's yet to be a sighting of the couple — but fans are keeping their eyes peeled. However, Kim Snapchatted a few videos of her spending time with Kanye in a building of some sort earlier today, along with a video of her walking around with glittery boots. Was she in a hotel somewhere awaiting her VMA arrival? Or was she simply spending time with her family in style? I guess we'll have to wait and see.

Shockingly, nothing else has been said about the VMAs on any of Kim Kardashian's social media accounts. I don't know about you, but that definitely tells me she's probably staying in tonight… unless she surprises us with an appearance with Kanye by her side. TBH, I wouldn't be surprised if they rolled in unannounced. I mean, look at those shoes! Those glitzy boots are made for walkin' the red carpet, and I'm honestly shocked she didn't make a stylish debut yet.

On the other hand, I wouldn't blame Kimye if they didn't want to show up tonight. After their arch nemesis — aka Taylor Swift — dropped her single, “Look What You Made Me Do,” I'd feel a little awkward if I was a Kardashian-West. The song undeniably disses both of them, and maybe they don't want to watch the highly-anticipated premier of the video slated for tonight.

I guess we'll have to wait and see. Get your popcorn ready, ya'll.

