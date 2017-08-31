These 2 Stars Of ‘The Hills' Had A Reunion And The Pic Brings Us Right Back To 2010

Are you ready for a serious Throwback Thursday? Kristin Cavallari and Heidi Montag reunited and the photos will take you right back to 2010 when the only show that mattered to any high schooler was MTV's The Hills. Cavallari and Montag got together on Wednesday, Aug. 30, to catch up, and Montag's baby belly is the star of the pic. Montag is expecting her first child with husband and former Hills co-star Spencer Pratt — a baby boy expected to arrive soon! Cavallari has three children with husband Jay Cutler, who plays in the NFL for the Miami Dolphins. Sports!

This year has actually been one big year of Hills cast members having babies. On July 5, Lauren Conrad welcomed her first child, Liam James, with husband William Tell. And on July 31, The City star Whitney Port welcomed her baby boy, Sonny Sanford, with husband Tim Rosenman. Another Hills star, Jason Wahler, became a parent with when he and his wife, Ashley Slack, welcomed their daughter, Delilah Ray, on Aug. 23. Audrina Patridge had her first child back in Aug. of 2016, And now, Heidi and Spencer are next! This is seriously some kind of Hills baby boom.

Cavallari captioned her post,

This girl. Love her and that cute little belly. Thanks for coming by @heidipratt

Montag posted the same photo with the caption,

So much fun catching up with @kristincavallari !

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt announced their pregnancy back in April 2017 in an exclusive for Us Weekly. And Spencer's reaction to Heidi telling him she was pregnant was the most Spencer thing ever. I'm just sad healing crystals weren't involved. Pratt told the outlet,

The look on her face, I can't even describe it. She was literally glowing. I thought she was about to say she made muffins or banana bread. Heidi said, ‘I'm pregnant.' I was like, ‘Whoa, that's way more exciting than banana bread!'

Yes, objectively much more exciting than banana bread.

