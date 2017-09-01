Kylie Jenner Reveals She's Terrified Of Butterflies In ‘Life Of Kylie' Clip

As anyone who has a fear of anything knows, sometimes those fears can be really irrational. They just don't make sense, and we can't explain it, but it's real in our minds. This is NOT the case for Kylie Jenner. In a new clip from Life of Kylie, one of the star's biggest fears is revealed, and it makes total sense, people. Kylie Jenner is scared of butterflies and I'm here to defend her over it.

If you're already trying to click out of this article, hear Kylie (and me) out.

In the Life of Kylie clip, Kylie and her friends go to a local zoo in London, which has a butterfly sanctuary. If you've ever been to one of these, here's how it works. You enter their little butterfly area and they fly freely around you and sometimes land on you. FYI, butterflies have sticky feet because they use them to taste nectar. So, just know that, OK?

No joke, I went to one of these “butterfly sanctuaries” in Toronto and I literally ran through the entire thing wearing a poncho. I didn't want their little sticky feets on me!

In the clip, Kylie's friend Jordyn asks her, “How could you be scared of something so beautiful?”

Kylie explains her fear, saying,

Butterflies are just part of the secrets of Kylie. It's kind of just ironic because I'm terrified, terrified of butterflies. All butterflies. This is how I think of them: cut the wings off and if you just look at their bodies, they're not that pretty. It's literally a bug.

YES. TRUE. And a bug that sticks to you?! No, thank you. Imagine a moth or a spider landing on you or sticking to you. It's the same thing!

Here's a picture of a butterfly without wings, if you're still not with me.

Here's what a butterfly looks like without wings. Yet the reaction they get is way different to similar bugs pic.twitter.com/GwueKfD6vn — Agustav (@AgustavED) August 12, 2016

OK?! CASE CLOSED!

Everyone, give Kylie a break.

