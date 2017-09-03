The Lyrics To Taylor Swift's “Ready For It” Have Fans Freaking Out So, So Much

Not even a full 12 hours after dropping a surprise one-minute teaser of her new song “Ready For It” during the Alabama and Florida State Saturday night college football game, the full version of Taylor Swift's brand new song has been released. Fans have been rightfully freaking out, and Taylor Swift's “Ready For It” lyrics have given them even more to go batsh*t crazy over.

“Look What You Made It Do” offered fans a view into a very different side of Swift. The single, off her forthcoming Reputation album (due out in just a few weeks on Nov. 10), boasts the country-turned-pop singer literally singing, again and again, “look what you made me do.” The song, and even the album name, have served as the singer's version of a clapback for all of the sweeping criticisms of her, chief among them her infamous feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West (fans wondered if “Look What You Made Me Do” was about Kim and Kanye, and are now wondering if “Ready For It” is also about Kim and Kanye), her steadfast frenemy relationship with Katy Perry, her absolute silence during the 2016 election, and her tendency to play the victim in all of the above circumstances.

But with “Ready For It,” fans and critics alike have a front-row view to a different kind of Taylor. The single also paints a more broad picture of what Reputation will actually sound like.

The lyrics to “Ready For It” are available online, thanks to Genius:

Knew he was a killer

First time that I saw him

Wonder how many girls he had loved and left haunted

But if he's a ghost then I can be a phantom

Holding him for ransom

Some, some boys are trying too hard

He don't try at all though

Younger than my exes but he act like such a man so

I see nothing better, I keep him forever

Like a vendetta

[Pre-Chorus]

I-I-I see how this is gonna go

Touch me and you'll never be alone

I-Island breeze and lights down low

No one has to know

[Chorus]

In the middle of the night, in my dreams

You should see the things we do, baby

In the middle of the night in my dreams

I know I'm gonna be with you

So I take my time

In the middle of the night

(Are you ready for it?)

Me, I was a robber

First time that he saw me

Stealing hearts and running off and never saying sorry

But if I'm a thief then

He can join the heist

And we'll move to an island

He can be my jailer to this Taylor

Every lover known in comparison is a failure

I forget their names now

I'm so very tame now

Never be the same now

[Pre-Chorus]

I-I-I see how this is gonna go

Touch me and you'll never be alone

I-Island breeze and lights down low

No one has to know

[Chorus]

In the middle of the night, in my dreams

You should see the things we do, baby

In the middle of the night in my dreams

(Are you ready for it?)

(Ooh, are you ready for it?)

Baby, let the games begin

Let the games begin

Let the games begin

(Are you ready for it?)

Baby, let the games begin

Let the games begin

Let the games begin

(Are you ready for it?)

[Bridge]

I-I-I see how this is gonna go

Touch me and you'll never be alone

I-Island breeze and lights down low

No one has to know

[Chorus]

In the middle of the night, in my dreams

You should see the things we do, baby

In the middle of the night in my dreams

I know I'm gonna be with you

So I take my time

In the middle of the night

[Post-Chorus]

Baby, let the games begin

Let the games begin

Let the games begin

(Are you ready for it?)

Baby, let the games begin

Let the games begin

Let the games begin

(Are you ready for it?)

Cue the fan freak outs:

