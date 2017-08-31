Miley Cyrus Got So Emotional While Announcing Her Donation To Hurricane Harvey Relief

Hurricane Harvey has left a devastating path of destruction through Texas. As early as Sunday, Aug. 27, only a day and a half after Harvey made landfall on Friday evening, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials were already saying that it could take years to recover from Harvey's effects.“This disaster is going to be a landmark event,” FEMA Chief Brock Long said, according to USA Today. “We're setting up and gearing up for the next couple of years.” Many people, including celebrities, have stepped up to help. In particular, Miley Cyrus' Hurricane Harvey donation will make a big impact.

The Malibu singer appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to speak about her contribution and completely broke down while talking about the victims. She said,

I can't really talk about it, I don't know why it makes me so upset. It just really makes me upset so I really hope people know… I couldn't fake it … My grandma's here, my mom is here, and I go home to my seven dogs. If I didn't have that anymore, it would be really hard. I'm really happy to help in any way I can. I hope people understand and can put themselves in those people's shoes and know what it feels like to have everything taken away from you.

Cyrus being moved to tears over the disaster is not surprising. With the death toll up to 39 people, Harvey has been truly devastating for Southeast Texas.

DeGeneres has also assisted with the effort. With the help of Walmart, she contributed $1 million to NFL Houston Texans player, J.J. Watts, crowdfunding efforts.

Massive thank you to @TheEllenShow for the $1 Million donation.

We're now over $8.5 Million.

Let's keep going!https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM pic.twitter.com/LRhVLzxFZj — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 31, 2017

Beyoncé is another celeb who has shown an outpouring of support for her home state of Texas. She started Beygood Houston to help collect aid for those in need. Her site calls for donations for the purchase of: Cots, blankets, pillows, baby products, feminine products, wheelchairs, and more.

Beyonce has set up donations links on her site for Harvey relief: https://t.co/DH3E1CPV7W — Elahe Izadi (@ElaheIzadi) August 31, 2017

The Kardashian family is also on the list of celebs who have stepped up during this disaster. On Tuesday, Aug. 29, the Kardashians confirmed their donation of $500,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. Kim, Khloé, and Kris Jenner all tweeted out the statement that they, along with Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie, will be donating half a million dollars to the Red Cross and Salvation Army.

TMZ reported that the donation has already gone through to the two emergency aid organizations, and is being split evenly between them.

Houston we are praying for you! My mom, sisters & I will be donating $500,000 to @redcross and @salvationarmyus today #HoustonStrong — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 29, 2017

This is a very short list of celebrities who have gotten involved with Hurricane Harvey relief. There has been an outpouring of support coming from all corners of the country, and there's still more work that needs to be done.

If you want to lend a helping hand, Elite Daily's put together a list of ways you can help Hurricane Harvey victims. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the storm.

Subscribe to Elite Daily's official newsletter, The Edge, for more stories you don't want to miss.