Pastor Robert Lee IV Spoke Against His Ancestor's Hate At The VMAs

Pastor Robert Lee IV, a descendent of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, took the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Aug. 27. During his speech, he spoke against his ancestor's hate and denounced white supremacy. While most people are appreciative for his publicized stance, others are still asking “Who is Pastor Robert Lee IV at the VMAs?”

It's this simple: Pastor Robert Lee IV is a relative of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee who has very different views about racism and white supremacy than his late family members. It's been reported by Page Six that Pastor Robert Lee IV felt “obligated” to speak out about racism after rallies in Charlottesville took place, and it seems like the VMA stage was the perfect place to do so.

During his speech, he said,

We have made my ancestor an idol of white supremacy, racism, and hate. As a pastor, it is my mortal duty to speak out against racism, America's original sin. Today I call on all of us with privilege and power to answer God's call to confront racism and white supremacy head on. We can find inspiration in the Black Lives Matter movement, the women who marched in the Women's March in January, and especially Heather Heyer, who died fighting for her beliefs in Charlottesville.

A descendant of Robert E. Lee spoke at the #VMAs. He condemned racism and white supremacy. pic.twitter.com/TNa4iAyDrg — Newsweek (@Newsweek) August 28, 2017

Of course, viewers were super appreciative of Pastor Robert Lee IV's speech and used Twitter to show their support.

Ooooh they got Robert Lee descendant condemning the racists. Ok MTV #VMAs pic.twitter.com/wy8l9jJjkJ — VLS (@Call_Me_Vaepsae) August 28, 2017

"We can find inspiration in the Black Lives Matter movement, the women marching in the Womens March & Heather Heyer." -Robert Lee, IV #VMAs pic.twitter.com/jYHfzptg3I — Vontay is typing… (@AyeYoVontay) August 28, 2017

“I call on all of us with privilege and power to confront #Racism and #WhiteSupremacy head-on"-Robert Lee IV @MTV pic.twitter.com/Dw84L9KbBW — Allan (@allanimallan) August 28, 2017

Whoa. Robert Lee at the #VMAs! — Stephanie Thompson (@Stefaniya) August 28, 2017

That was awesome that Pastor Robert Lee, a descendant of Robert E Lee denounced White Supremacy & introduced Susan Bro #VMAs — Sally Carter ✨ (@GirlOnFireSally) August 28, 2017

Bravo to descendant of Robert Lee and Susan Bro Heather Heyer's mom for speaking out at #VMAs #VMAs2017 — LadyGlad S (@ladyulofine) August 28, 2017

After Pastor Robert Lee IV finished his speech and made a call to action for those watching the show, he introduced the crowd to Heather Heye's mother, Susan Bro. Bro spoke about her heroic daughter who died fighting for her beliefs during the rallies in Charlottesville, and left the audience in tears.

Bro also presented the Best Fight Against the System VMA award, which all six nominees ended up winning in honor of “many ways to show diversity” of social issues.

Needless to say, each segment was emotional — and to see a direct descendent standing of Robert E. Lee standing next to Susan Bro on stage was truly overwhelming.

Subscribe to Elite Daily's official newsletter, The Edge, for more stories you don't want to miss.